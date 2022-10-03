“Finally!” exclaimed Otto Wiedmann after embracing the Stilly Cup trophy.
The Spartans’ 37-6 victory Friday over archrival Arlington was their first in the annual series since 2009.
“This was more meaningful than other games,” the senior said after that game. “We’ve been playing these guys since youth ball. Never got to experience a Stilly Cup win before. Feels great.”
After the clock hit 0:00, head coach Jeff Scoma delivered the Stilly Cup trophy to an ecstatic team that was immediately surrounded by students and cheerleaders on the rival’s turf to celebrate ending a 12-year drought.
“I was just enjoying watching everyone celebrate,” said Scoma, in his second year leading the Spartans. “It was really special for the kids and for the community.”
The win moves the Spartans to 5-0, a mark not seen since 1999 and 1996.
Ryder Bumgarner ran for 272 yards on 25 carries and a pair of touchdowns, bringing his season total to 1,156 yards and 11 scores. He’s averaging 11.9 yards per carry so far this year.
“I think he was explosive,” Scoma said of the senior running back who was routinely churning his legs and dragging would-be tacklers into the secondary. “He wanted to send a message. He had a little bit extra for this game.”
Fellow senior running backs Carson Beckt and Wiedmann were equally physical. Beckt ran for 90 yards and one TD on nine carries. Wiedmann tallied 80 yards on nine carries and caught a six-yard TD pass.
In all, the Spartans’ wing-T offense tallied 568 total yards, mostly on the ground.
“This was the most physical game that we’ve played all year,” Scoma said. “Maybe the most physical game in the two years since I’ve been here. The line was so strong. The backs just ran through guys, and the defense hit everyone they could. That extremely physical style set the tone for the game.”
The Spartans settled for a 23-yard field goal set up by a 32-yard run by Wiedmann on the opening drive.
After recovering an Arlington fumble on the ensuing drive, Stanwood marched back into the red zone to set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak by senior Michael Mascotti.
The Spartan defense forced an Eagle punt, and Bumgarner responded on the following drive with a 36-yard sprint to the end zone to give Stanwood a 16-0 lead.
After the defense stood tall on a fourth-down attempt by the Eagles, Stanwood methodically marched down the field where Mascotti found Wiedmann for the 6-yard TD pass to hand the Spartans a 23-0 halftime lead.
Arlington threatened to steal the momentum after a 21-yard TD pass in the third quarter followed by a Spartan punt.
But as the Eagles were driving near midfield, Caden Caldero sprinted around the left edge for an emphatic strip-sack takeaway.
A 6-yard sweep around the right side by Wiedmann on fourth-and-6 kept the Spartan drive alive and set up a 9-yard TD by Bumgarner to effectively shut the door on the Eagles.
“It was really close,” Wiedmann said of the crucial conversion. “I’m glad I got it.”
Beckt would add a 12-yard TD run in the closing minutes for the frosting on the Stilly Cup cake.
The Spartan defense locked down an Arlington passing attack that completed 37-of-51 attempts the week before at Ferndale. Stanwood limited the Eagles to just 207 total yards and came up with four takeaways, including interceptions by Max Mayo and Gary Grisham.
“We kept their passes in front of us,” Scoma said. “Really, we were just one amazing play away from having a shutout. We were extremely physical. The defensive line really gave Arlington fits.”
Scoma said lineman Luis Robledo Iakopo was everywhere.
“He was dominant when he was double- and triple-teamed,” he said. “Luis would go 10-15 yards down the field to make tackles. Really impressive.”
Beckt led the team with six tackles and one assist on a tackle. Bumgarner and Jordin Lee added five tackles apiece, and Wiedmann and Noah Grina each had three tackles and four assists. Grina leads the team with 46 tackles so far this season.
Throughout the five games this season, the Spartan defense is only allowing 7.8 points and 205 yards per game. The Spartans have held all five of their opponents to 16 points or fewer.
However, a major test looms Friday in Vancouver, Washington. The Spartans travel south to face a 4A Union High squad with plenty of postseason pedigree.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Scoma said. “They’re big and have depth. … They’re more of a spread team, and they don’t face the wing-T a lot.”
The 460-mile roundtrip will certainly be a new test for Stanwood, he said.
“We have to get the feel of going on the road and winning games,” Scoma said. “This will bode well for the playoffs.”
