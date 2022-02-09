The Spartan girls and boys basketball teams each won their district tournament opener to each advance to the quarterfinals.
Both teams will host games later this week. The top four placers at the district tournament will advance to the regional round of the state 3A basketball playoffs.
Girls basketball
The Spartans defense stifled Mountlake Terrace to run away with a 66-29 victory on Monday.
The decisive win advanced Stanwood into a quarterfinal matchup at home on Friday against the winner of Wednesday's game between Shorecrest and Lynnwood.
In Monday's win, the Spartans jumped out to a quick 25-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. They outscored the Hawks in each quarter, including holding Mountlake Terrace scoreless in the second period.
The Spartans were led by Tatum Brager, whore scored all her 15 points from five 3s. Stanwood also got 12 from Ava Cook, 11 from Chloe Santeford, 8 from Vivienne Berrett and 8 from La'Tana Swinton.
Stanwood answered each Everett run and pulled away for a 66-49 win Tuesday.
The victory lifted Stanwood into a quarterfinal matchup at home on Saturday against the winner of Thursday's game between Mount Vernon and Monroe.
The Spartans ran out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Seagulls fought back to tie the game up at 18 early in the second period. Then Stanwood caught fire, outscoring Everett 21-6 in the final 6 minutes to take a 39-24 lead into halftime.
The Seagulls clawed back a bit in the third quarter, but the Spartans reasserted themselves in the final frame to seal a victory.
Stanwood found success from beyond the arc, connecting on 10 3s — eight in the first half.
The Spartans were led by John Floyd, who scored 20. Kaeden McGlothin had 18, Max Mayo added 12 and Brandt Gilbertson scored 10.
