The goal for the Spartan boys tennis team: Reload and repeat as Wesco 3A North champions.
It will have to do so without 11 seniors who graduated from last year’s team. New blood has stepped in, but the “quest to repeat will be very difficult,” second-year head coach Ryan Ingram said.
The good news is that with plenty of participation, the rosters are deep. And they’ve “been extremely focused on improving minute-by-minute in practice,” Ingram said.
Anchoring the team will be a pair of standout seniors.
Morgan Zill is entering his fourth year on varsity — “a pretty rare feat,” Ingram noted.
Ethan Eichler only had one loss (in a doubles event) all of last year.
“Morgan and Ethan bring very valuable experience to the team,” the coach said.
With only three home matches in the first eight contests, the team will be put to the test early and often. But if the new-look roster can learn from those early challenges and dial things by a late-season home stretch, the Spartans could again make some noise in the postseason.
Boys Tennis team snapshot
Coach: Ryan Ingram, 2nd year
2021 team highlights: 11-3 (7-0 in league) Wesco 3A North champions. Only team to send all six possible postseason representatives (two singles and two doubles teams) to the District 1 tournament.
What to watch for this season: See if the Spartans can reload as they rebuild.
Schedule
Sept. 6: Edmonds-Woodway 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: at Cascade (Everett) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Kamiak 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: Shorewood 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Monroe 4 p.m.
Sept. 26: Everett 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 28: at Marysville-Getchell 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 29: at Snohomish 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: Arlington 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: Marysville-Pilchuck 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: Mountlake Terrace 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Shorecrest 3:30 p.m.
Circle the calendar: Three home games in the span of a week may sound daunting, but players often find a good rhythm. They’ll be in the midst of making their postseason push.
