These Spartans are poised to take steps toward returning to state competition, repeating an accomplishment that had eluded them for a decade.
This girls team has the ingredients to make that happen, second-year head coach Mike Evans said.
“We are looking at a team that, if they believe in what we are doing, will have an opportunity to return to state,” he said. “The leadership is excellent, the team attitudes have been amazing, and the new girls are really improving.”
The boys team is seeking to replace several top graduates.
“We will need to wait until late in the season to see who will step up and fill those top seven varsity positions,” Evans said.
The boys look to rebound from a heartbreaking race at last year’s district meet at Lakewood where they missed out on qualifying for state by two points.
“The talent is there, we just need to keep improving throughout the season, and I do believe we will have some new runners that will help the team at the top,” Evans said.
The Spartans open their season with the perennial power team from Lake Stevens, which should prove to be a good benchmark for the athletes.
Meanwhile, the Spartans continue to grow, adding to their already large roster of 55 athletes.
“My hopes are that we can continue to grow,” Evans said.
Cross Country team snapshot
Coach: Mike Evans, 2nd year
2021 team highlights: The Spartans sent eight to the 3A state cross country championships. The girls team finished 18th.
What to watch for this season: Three of the eight state runners return to a team that has swelled to 55 athletes, one of the largest Spartan squads in recent memory. Look for that excitement and experience to grow as the season progresses with hopes of sending more Spartans back to state.
Schedule
- Sept. 8: Lake Stevens, Lynnwood | 3:45 p.m. | Lake Stevens High
- Sept. 10: Gear Up Northwest XC Preview | 10 a.m. | Civic Field Bellingham
- Sept. 15: Shorecrest, Mariner, Jackson | 3:45 p.m. | Hamlin Park, Shoreline
- Sept. 17: South Whidbey Carl Westling Invite | 10 a.m. | South Whidbey High
- Sept. 22: Kamiak, Glacier Peak, Everett, Meadowdale | 3:45 p.m. | Stanwood
- Oct. 1: Twilight Invite | 2:45 p.m. | Cedarcrest Golf Course
- Oct. 8: Nike Hole In The Wall Invitational | 9 a.m. | Lakewood
- Oct. 12: TBA | TBA | Stanwood
- Oct. 22: Wesco League | TBA | Arlington Championships Airport
- Oct. 29: District 1 XC | 11 a.m. | Lakewood Championships
Circle the calendar: The Twilight Invite is a sight to behold, with brightly colored gates for competitors to run through in the early fall dusk. But it’s hard to pass up the Hole In The Wall, which features top runners from across the country, plus food trucks for the daylong event.
Returners to keep an eye on
Girls team: Sarah Andelin, 11; Heidi Anderson, 12; Ciara Beam, 10; Vivienne Berrett, 12; Cerina Brislin, 10; Aubree Carr, 12; Isabella Dortch, 11; Megan Grennell, 11; Lauren Hruschka, 10; Natalie Linnville, 10; Lizbeth Medina, 12; Kylee Powell, 10; Lael ten Hoopen, 12; Lindsey Khoury.
Boys team: Ryker Belles, 11; Sean Bladek, 12; Matthew Brennan, 12; Malcolm Childs, 12; David Fermin, 10; Tyson Griffin, 12; Aiden Hagglund, 11; Ian Hansen, 10; Marc Hruschka; Mac Mcauley, 12; Matthew Mendezv, 11; Lane Ovenell, 12; Antonio Sanchez-Racine, 12; David Sorenson, 10; Izaac Thayer, 12; Collin Vanderkooi, 12.
Newcomers to watch
Ethan Auckland, Stella Berrett, AJ Caldwell, Asher Caniglia, Abigail Danielson, Barric Danielson, Ian Hruschka, Guinevere James, Evans Jensen, Tyler Johnston, Ryan Khoury, Xander Krause, Nathan Lyford, Scarlett McEwen, Bennett Morin, Elijah Nordby, Sienna Nowotny, Teaghan O’Malley, Abigail Price, Christopher Roberts, Hunter Schlepp, Luke Sims, Brander Standish, Levi Stiers, Ellalee Wortham.
