Though the Spartans graduated 11 players from last season's team, they return eight with varsity experience, including four key starters.
The team possesses plenty of cogs with speed and creativity, including Ainsley Allen, Ruby Llyod, Gentry Soriano-Sanchez, Averie Stunz and Quinn Weller.
Head coach Lori Stunz said she plans to swing five freshmen between JV and varsity. Such a move can help provide sparks at times, so look for the Spartans to remain energetic while providing underclassmen valuable experience at the varsity level.
"This will definitely be a building year," Stunz said.
However, these Spartans have the tools to be a threat in every game this season.
Girls Swim team snapshot
Coach: Lori Stunz, 16th season
2021 team highlights: 10-7-0 overall; five Spartans earned all-Wesco honors
What to watch for this season: Control. If these Spartans can possess the ball more than their opponents, they can lean on their vision and skillsets to set up ample scoring chances.
Schedule
Sept. 6: at Lake Stevens 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: at Marysville-Pilchuck 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: Marysville-Getchell 1 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Shorecrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 15: Cascade (Everett) 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Meadowdale 7 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Edmonds-Woodway 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Arlington 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29: Archbishop Murphy 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Shorewood 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: at Monroe 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: Everett 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: at Snohomish 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Mountlake Terrace 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20: Cedarcrest 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: at Lynnwood 7:30 p.m.
Circle the calendar: The always-competitive Wesco promises to be another grueling schedule, so keep an eye on this team. Should they string together some wins, that momentum booster could fuel them to higher heights. If that happens, you'll want to join the party.
