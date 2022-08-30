Though the Spartans graduated 11 players from last season's team, they return eight with varsity experience, including four key starters.

The team possesses plenty of cogs with speed and creativity, including Ainsley Allen, Ruby Llyod, Gentry Soriano-Sanchez, Averie Stunz and Quinn Weller.

Head coach Lori Stunz said she plans to swing five freshmen between JV and varsity. Such a move can help provide sparks at times, so look for the Spartans to remain energetic while providing underclassmen valuable experience at the varsity level.

"This will definitely be a building year," Stunz said.

However, these Spartans have the tools to be a threat in every game this season.

Spartan fall sports practices, 8.24.22
Buy Now

Scenes from various Stanwood High fall sports practices on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Girls Swim team snapshot

Spartan fall sports practices, 8.24.22
Buy Now

Scenes from various Stanwood High fall sports practices on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.