The aquatic Spartans have a history of starting strong and building momentum throughout the season. This year should be no different.
Stanwood has a solid mix of experienced upperclassmen and motivated underclassmen.
"We are welcoming back a huge sophomore class and several swimmers who have been swimming (in the offseason) in Marysville and here in town on the Stanwood YMCA (swim club)," head coach Rita Peterson said.
Six years after the Stanwood Camano YMCA opened, the Spartans are "starting to see the benefits of a strong swim lesson program in our community and middle school students swimming on a local team," she said. "It's exciting to see young kids finish their swim lessons and sit on the bench to watch the high school swimmers practice."
Nevertheless, Stanwood is ready to jump in the pool and start building toward a postseason push, per usual.
Girls Swim team snapshot
Coach: Rita Peterson, 18th season
2021 team highlights: Two fifth-place relay finishes at district championships.
What to watch for this season: It wouldn't be a surprise to see a few district-qualifying times early in the season, which could also equate to the potential for a powerful relay team.
Schedule
Sept. 13: Glacier Peak 3 p.m.
Sept. 15: at Archbishop Murphy 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: Monroe 3 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Lake Stevens 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 4: Snohomish 3 p.m.
Oct. 6: Marysville-Getchell and Marysville-Pilchuck 3 p.m.
Oct. 13: Everett 3 p.m.
Oct. 18: Cascade (Everett) 3 p.m.
Oct. 27: at JV Invite in Marysville 2:45 p.m.
Circle the calendar: With six home meets there are plenty of dates to choose. But escaping into the warm pool deck area on a stormy October day is always a good call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.