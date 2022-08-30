Nathan Guerra takes pride in getting the offensive line on the same page.
“If you miss a block, the whole play is blown up,” the senior said.
Guerra, the team’s center, is one of four returners on the offensive line, which plays a crucial role in the team’s wing-T scheme.
“You have to do your job and keep your head on a swivel,” Guerra said. “The wing-T is a lot of running; it’s very technical. The little things matter. You have to be on top of everything, but we have strong chemistry because we’ve been playing together forever.”
In the run-oriented wing-T offense, linemen can be called upon to pull left or right to lead block on sweeps, push forward for next-level blocks on trap plays or slide to create holes to lure in defenders.
At its core, the wing-T is deception.
In a typical play, the goal is for linemen to block and pull defenders out of position to allow the quarterback or a running back to find the weak point. A wing-T lineman is on the move more than their average counterpart.
“Linemen need to be pretty cerebral in the wing-T,” head coach Jeff Scoma said. “They make a lot of calls at the line for the high school level.”
The guards are sometimes used the way that fullbacks are used as lead blockers.
“It’s not like a big 280-pound guy. We need a very athletic lineman," Scoma said. "They need to move and play smart. If they all know what they’re doing, it all works.”
Added manpower helps.
“Last year, we would get gassed with guys playing both ways, on the offensive and defensive lines,” Scoma said. “Now we have more freedom to sub. The other aspect is it provides more competition in practice.”
Senior left tackle Luis Roblevo said he loves the challenge.
“To play on the line you have to have a sense of urgency and make a lot of calls at the line like when defenders are in different gaps,” Roblevo said. “But getting a good block that leads to a touchdown, that’s excitement. I don’t know how to explain it.”
Draydin McDonald, a senior guard, said the excitement is building for this season.
“This is the same line as last year, and we’ve learned so much in the past year,” McDonald said. “Now it’s just a matter of getting every play’s details down, fine-tuning things.
“The expectations are high, but so is the excitement,” he said. “The lights, the fans, the excitement --- nothing beats a Friday night. Bring it on. We’re so ready.”
The team has kept its collective foot on the gas pedal this offseason, looking to build on its historic playoff run a season ago that saw multiple Spartan running backs rack up hundreds of yards on the ground behind this same group of linemen.
The goal this year is to go deeper in the playoffs.
“I think we can do it because of all the work we put in during the offseason,” Roblevo said.
Wyatt Custer, one of the Spartans’ quarterbacks, said the speedy linemen are up to the task.
“They have to play way faster (in the wing-T), and they have to get everything right, be precise,” he said. “Then it’s our job to make everyone miss and trust the backs to run the fakes.”
Guerra said the linemen have embraced the need to run more.
“The line is key because we’re constantly pulling, doing kick-out blocks and constantly running,” he said. “It takes maximum effort, but we have lots of dogs on the line.”
At the end of the day, they’re still linemen who need to outmuscle the defender.
“I like playing on the line because you get to hit people every play,” Guerra said. “I don’t like being on the outside looking in. I like being in the middle of the melee.”
