These Spartans have been forced to hit the reset button.
The team saw 10 seniors graduate after making memorable trips to the district championship game and the state tournament.
With three returners, including the hard-hitting Barrett Anderson, this squad will be developing chemistry along the way.
"This may be a new group of Stanwood volleyball players, but these girls are ready to compete," head coach Megan Amundson said.
The competition started earlier this month when dozens of girls came to tryouts before being winnowed down to the final roster.
"I am excited to watch them grow as a team and take on the challenges that are thrown our way this season," Amundson said.
Girls Swim team snapshot
Coach: Megan Amundson, 8th season
2021 team highlights: 12-3 in Wesco (15-6 overall), 4th in league, 2nd in district tournament, 16th in state tournament
What to watch for this season: Chemistry. Can this new-look team find the right formula early enough in the season to make a postseason run? Team history under coach Amundson says yes. Nevertheless, watching the process unfold is half the fun.
Schedule
Sept. 8: Mount Vernon 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: D-Fly Classic 9 a.m.
Sept. 12: Shorecrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Cascade (Everett) 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Arlington 7 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Archbishop Murphy 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Mountlake Terrace 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Edmonds-Woodway 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Shorewood 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: Monroe 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Everett 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Snohomish 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: Meadowdale 7 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Cedarcrest 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Lynnwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: Marysville-Pilchuck 7 p.m.
Circle the calendar: It's a bit cliché and lazy to suggest the game against the archrival ... but those Stanwood-Arlington matches have been absolutely epic during the past several years. There's no reason to expect this year to be any different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.