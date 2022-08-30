These Spartans have been forced to hit the reset button.

The team saw 10 seniors graduate after making memorable trips to the district championship game and the state tournament.

With three returners, including the hard-hitting Barrett Anderson, this squad will be developing chemistry along the way.

"This may be a new group of Stanwood volleyball players, but these girls are ready to compete," head coach Megan Amundson said.

The competition started earlier this month when dozens of girls came to tryouts before being winnowed down to the final roster.

"I am excited to watch them grow as a team and take on the challenges that are thrown our way this season," Amundson said.

Spartan fall sports practices, 8.24.22
Scenes from various Stanwood High fall sports practices on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Girls Swim team snapshot

Spartan fall sports practices, 8.24.22
Scenes from various Stanwood High fall sports practices on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022.

