Former Spartan Rachel Swartz has been named the women’s basketball coach head coach at Davis & Elkins University in West Virginia.
"I'm both excited and humbled about accepting the position as head women's basketball coach at Davis & Elkins College," said Swartz, who helped lead the Spartan girls basketball team to the state tournament in 2013. "I believe in the college's institutional values, and we are ready to build the women's basketball program into a winning culture by setting a standard of excellence. It's time to get to work!"
Swartz will lead a Senators program that finished 7-22 last season, primarily playing in the Mountain East Conference in NCAA Division II. She becomes the ninth head coach in the program's history.
"Rachel has served under and played for some of the premier head coaches in women's basketball in the nation across the NCAA divisions," Davis & Elkins Director of Athletics Jamie Joss said. "She has been a part of programs centered on recruiting high-character student-athletes who strive for excellence in the classroom, in the community and success on the court."
Swartz worked at Everett Community College as an assistant coach last season. She previously served in various basketball capacities at the NJCAA, NCAA DI, II and III levels, including working with head coach Michelle Ferenz at Whitman College and as a graduate assistant on the coaching staff at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. While at Drury, the Lady Panthers went undefeated, taking a 35-0 record and No. 1 ranking into the postseason and advnacing to the NCAA DII Women’s Basketball Final Four.
Swartz concluded a four-year collegiate playing career at Missouri State University, an NCAA DI member of the Missouri Valley Conference. Playing under head coach Kellie Harper, the former center helped the Lady Bears to a conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016.
While playing at Stanwood High, Swartz averaged a double-double in her junior and senior high school seasons. She helped the Spartans to a 25-3 record in her senior year and was named to several All-Star teams representing the state of Washington.
