The Stanwood football and girls soccer seasons are done.
“Due to multiple non-school district functions over the past week in the community,” officials were forced to pull players off the pitch midway through the March 25 JV soccer game, according to a statement on the Stanwood High School website. “The varsity girls soccer game was canceled and (the March 26) varsity football game was cancelled related to COVID exposure.”
On Monday, school officials confirmed the soccer season finale on March 29 and the football finale at Marysville-Pilchuck on April 1 were also canceled.
Stanwood isn’t alone. Several other Wesco teams had their seasons cut short due to COVID exposures.
“It’s just disappointing,” football coach Eric Keizer said. “But more than anything, the kids got to get out and play three games, which is better than no games.”
Girls soccer coach Lori Stunz agreed.
“It’s unfortunate,” she said of the premature ending. “But it’s surreal when you think back on the season at how many moving parts there were just to have the opportunity to play. I’m grateful for as many games as we did.”
The Spartans did log a game last week, a 4-0 home loss to Glacier Peak.
“I’m happy that everyone was able to get a start on varsity this year, at least one varsity start each,” Stunz said. “Everybody played minutes in every game. And in the short amount of time, we were able to accomplish a lot.”
Both coaches said their players benefited from their time together, and that it will help in a few short months when traditional fall sports seasons hopefully start.
“We’re working on a calendar now for our more traditional June and July practices,” Keizer said.
However, Keizer and Stunz each said they had hoped for one last event to honor their outgoing seniors.
“Hopefully, we can find some way to allow our seniors to walk off the field together one last time,” Keizer said.
