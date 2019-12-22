Two of the state’s top wrestlers share the same team, same mat and same practice partner.
“It’s iron sharpening iron,” Spartan senior Chanel Siva said of her and teammate Anna Schander. “Every day, we’re going against each other and getting better. We should see each other in the finals of every tournament this season, I truly believe that.”
Siva, the defending state champion at heavyweight, is 7-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the state by washingtonwrestlingreport.net. Schander is ranked No. 6 and is 9-1 — her lone loss was to Siva.
The two won each of their matches by pin on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the home Stanwood Scramble. However, Schander had to recover from an early takedown by changing the tone in the ring.
“It made me mad,” the senior said afterward of being brought down. “I said to myself that it was go time.”
Seconds after “go time,” Schander earned the pin.
“Anna has that desire to never lose, you can see it on her face,” head coach Todd Freeman said.
It all starts in the practice room, they said.
“I still think I need to be more aggressive with my moves and hitting them faster,” Schander said. “I need to keep working hard at practice, and conditioning with Chanel.”
Freeman, who sometimes has to step in to demonstrate technique during practice as a bridge between the taller Schander and the shorter Siva, said both state-caliber girls need to continue fine-tuning their skill-sets in order to return to the Mat Classic.
“If Anna gets her hips right, she can really do some damage,” he said. “Chanel is still working on getting to end-of-season form by midseason, that’s our goal.”
Siva and Schander are just two of the 10-member team, which is ranked seventh in the state. The Spartans don’t return to the mat until the Women's Woolley event on Jan. 4 in Sedro-Woolley.
“There is lots of raw talent on the team,” said Freeman, highlighting freshmen Halie Campbell, Laela-Marie Leyva and Sydney Wiegand. “We just need more mat time, and we’ll keep improving.”
During Thursday’s scramble, Autumn Ortega saw her first action of the season after returning from a back injury, winning by pins — the move that settled all but one match.
“I’d like us to get out of the mentality that you need to pin a girl,” Freeman said. “You got to score points, build a lead. That’s key in the postseason. That’s something we’ll be working on.”
