Stanwood High is taking a detour from its traditional homecoming festivities, largely due to construction at the stadium. New this year: The homecoming parade — which had traditionally circled the football field at halftime — starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Stanwood. The parade, featuring Stanwood students and staff, will move west from the Amtrak station along 271st St. NW to 99th Ave. NW and back through Heritage Park.
Show your support with a free Spartan poster. Stop by the Stanwood Camano News office to grab your poster to wave at the parade, put in your window or decorate your car.
