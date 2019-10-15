Homecoming parade, 10.5.18
Scenes from the Homecoming Parade during halftime of the football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Stanwood.

Stanwood High is taking a detour from its traditional homecoming festivities, largely due to construction at the stadium. New this year: The homecoming parade — which had traditionally circled the football field at halftime — starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Stanwood. The parade, featuring Stanwood students and staff, will move west from the Amtrak station along 271st St. NW to 99th Ave. NW and back through Heritage Park.

