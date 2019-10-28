The Golden Eagles proved too hard to contain.
Stanwood fell into an early 27-3 hole by the end of the first quarter as Ferndale’s wing-T offense ripped off a handful of big plays. By the end of the night, the Golden Eagles earned a 54-19 victory.
“We had trouble tackling their big dudes,” head coach Eric Keizer said of the Ferndale tailbacks, who tallied more than 200 yards on the ground.
Spartan quarterback Wyatt Custer flicked a pair of touchdown passes and Garrett Craig booted a pair of first-half field goals of 40-plus yards in a stiff crosswind.
“Garrett Craig was probably our MVP,” Keizer said of his kicker’s field goals of 44 yards and 43 yards. “For those conditions they were impressive kicks.”
After halftime, the Spartan offense leaned into its passing attack and found a rhythm.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the run game going,” Keizer said. “So we knew we had to keep passing it.”
Custer connected on a 64-yard post over the middle to Elijah Prout in the third quarter for a score and a 21-yard touchdown strike to Logan Schweitzer. In between, Custer found fellow freshman Ryder Bumgarner on a handful of big plays.
Prout hauled in six receptions for 154 yards, and Bumgarner caught eight balls for 85 yards. Custer finished 20-of-43 for 316 yards and two scores.
“When you throw 43 times and not throw an interception, that’s pretty incredible,” Keizer said.
The Spartans suited up a season-low 25 players for the game, mostly due to injuries.
“I thought our team did the best they could do with the numbers we had,” Keizer said. “Now we will work on getting a win in front of the home crowd.”
The Spartans host Shorewood in a Wesco 3A crossover game Friday. Stanwood will then travel to a yet-to-be-determined foe a week later to close out its 2019 campaign.
Box score
S 3-3-6-7—19
F 27-13-7-7—54
Scoring summary
- F: Ryan Pelton 30-yard pass from Haiden Rasmussen (failed kick), 1st.
- F: Isaiah Carlson 24-yard run (2 point run), 1st.
- S: Garrett Craig 44-yard field goal, 1st.
- F: Isaiah Carlson 6-yard run (kick), 1st.
- F: Jacob Broselle 66-yard pass from Haiden Rasmussen (failed kick), 1st.
- F: Mark Kolbert 5-yard run (failed kick), 2nd.
- F: Ryan Pelton 65-yard run (kick), 2nd.
- S: Garrett Craig 43-yard field goal, 2nd.
- F: Mark Kolbert 8-yard run (kick), 3rd.
- S: Elijah Prout 64-yard pass from Wyatt Custer (failed kick), 3rd.
- F: Elijah McCormick Run (kick), 4th.
- S: Logan Schweitzer 21-yard pass from Wyatt Custer (Garrett Craig kick), 4th.
Passing: Wyatt Custer 20-43, 316 yards, 2 TDs. Receiving: Elijah Prout 6-154, 1 TD; Ryder Bumgarner 8-85; Logan Schweitzer 1-21, 1 TD. Defense: Fre Frankhauser 2 assists, 2 solo, 1 batted ball; Will Ingrham 6 assists, 2 solo; Caden Lynn 8 assists, 1 forced fumble; Ryder Bumgarner 3 assists, 1 solo, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery; AJ Larson 3 assists, 1 solo.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.