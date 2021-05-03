The wait is finally over.
After more than a decade of hard work, planning and dedication, the Stanwood girls lacrosse program kicks off its inaugural high school season Tuesday against Eastlake in Sammamish. The team hosts Ingraham May 10 at Stanwood Middle School in the home opener.
“It’s exciting to finally have the high school level team,” said Marissa Ringness, a junior defender. “It’s fun. It’s what we’ve been working toward for so long.”
Many of the girls started the sport while in elementary school. Ana Marriott first heard about lacrosse when she attended an introductory clinic in second grade.
“I didn’t like it at first, but my mom made me stick it out and I loved it,” Marriott said. “We were crushed last year when we didn’t have what would have been our first high school season (because of the pandemic). But it’s cool to finally have representation, to finally be here. It’s really big for us.”
Danny Wermuth has been helping coach girls lacrosse in Stanwood for the past five years, not long after his daughter Sadie discovered the sport in fourth grade.
“I watched a lot of YouTube — staying up late at night, studying the sport,” Danny Wermuth said.
Now, he’s the Spartans’ assistant girls high school lacrosse coach. The club was actually set to have its first high school level team two years ago, but a thin roster shelved the plan. Then last season, they were poised to launch, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports as well as their clinics.
“We rely on clinics to introduce girls to the sport,” coach Jami Woodruff said.
Once they give it a try, they typically stick around.
“Most of our players have been with us for seven-plus years, have endured our growth struggles and they keep coming back,” Woodruff said.
Lacrosse, the skillful, fast-moving stick-and-ball game with Native American origins, is considered the fastest growing sport in America.
In Washington alone, there are more than 4,000 student-athletes attending over 200 high schools who play prep lacrosse. An additional 6,000 play lacrosse at the youth, adult and collegiate club levels throughout the state.
Nationally, women’s lacrosse is growing, too. NCAA women’s teams grew from 238 in 2001 to 483 in 2018 — a 203% increase. Amateur and youth participation is up in the past decade as well, increasing 25.7% from 2013 to 2018, according to US Lacrosse.
Stanwood boys lacrosse has fielded a high school level team since 2005, reaching the state 3A semifinals in 2018 and 2019.
“The goal is to have a varsity team that’s going to the playoffs every year,” head coach Mike Woodruff said. “We want to continue to grow and stay as competitive as possible. We’re also coaching coaches to take over when we move on.”
This year, the young, athletic girls team has 16 players on the roster with the goal of matching the boys’ success.
“Parents look at boys lacrosse and don’t want their kid playing a sport that aggressive, but the girls game is totally different,” said Jami Woodruff, an assistant coach and director of the Stanwood girls lacrosse program. She also helped start the first girls lacrosse program in Stanwood about a decade ago with the help of a grant from US Lacrosse.
Girls lacrosse rules — and safety — differ from boys lacrosse. The amount of physical contact allowed in the girls game is substantially less than that allowed in the boys game.
“The game appeals to every type of athlete,” Mike Woodruff said. “Tall and slow, short and fast, good hand-eye coordination — there’s a position for everyone.”
The Lady Spartans’ hope their first home game May 10 attracts new fans and possibly new players.
“I hope this season shows others that the sport is here, it’s an option,” said Sadie Wermuth, the team’s sophomore goalie.
Wormouth said she tried other sports, but they couldn’t keep her attention.
“This is faster-paced, and I just enjoyed the game,” she said. “It’s rewarding to finally have a high school team because it’s taken so long.”
Marriott, a sophomore defender, said she fell in love with the sport because it combines speed and skill.
“My favorite thing to do is to scoop the ball and look for that feed up the sideline — it's immediate gratification,” she said. “It’s fun and physical. It sneaks up on you, then you love it.”
