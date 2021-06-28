Les Bergsman threaded his shot through a stand of cedar to set up a short putt.
“This course is unique; it’s special,” said Bergsman, one of the 303 participants in the Kayak Point Open tournament Sunday at the Kayak Point Disc Golf Resort south of Stanwood. “Most courses you have to share with ball golfers... This course was designed by a disc golfer.”
The rarity of a challenging course dedicated solely for disc golf and the ever-growing popularity of the sport collided this weekend with a maxed-out two-day tournament.
“As far as I know, this was the largest disc golf event in Washington in regard to the number of players competing,” tournament director Anthony Hawley said of the 89 professional players and 214 amateur players who competed.
Participants from across the Pacific Northwest traveled to the 1-year-old course for the Kayak Point Open. The Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned singles tournament was the fifth event in the PackEx Cup — a 10-event series held throughout the Puget Sound offering professional, amateur and junior division competitions.
“The popularity of the sport is just exploding,” Wade Manke of Stanwood said between holes Sunday. “Tournaments like this one fill up in seconds.”
From 2010 to 2020, the number of disc golf courses in the U.S. grew from 3,200 to 9,300, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association. The group’s membership increased from 15,000 to 71,000 over the same time, with most players being men ages 20 to 40.
“It’s a very accessible sport,” Manke said. “It’s easy to get out to parks and play by yourself or with others. ... And compared to ball golf, it’s less of a commitment of time and money.”
While most disc golf courses are modest, Disc Golf Resort at Kayak Point features three courses: the full-sized 18-hole Gold course for experts, the full-sized 18-hole Red course for beginners and an 18-hole pitch-and-putt.
“Here, you can let it rip. This course is difficult,” Jason Martin of Lake Stevens said between holes on the Gold course Sunday. “If you shoot par on this, that’s pro-level stuff.”
The winner of mixed pro open was Bhrahsten Waugh, a 17-year-old from Pierce County who bested Joshua Joiner, an 18-year-old from Yakima, in a playoff hole after each shot 12-under-par over both rounds. Waugh collected a trophy and a $700 check. In all, top finishers in various divisions took home a combined $7,375.
Zachary Laycock of Bellingham won the advanced amateur division after rallying Sunday from seven strokes back.
“The event was a very successful one, despite the record temperatures,” said Hawley, the tournament director. “This was the third event that I have been a part of running at Kayak Point. They continue to get better and better, and will only continue on that trend with all that the staff at Disc Golf Resort is doing to create a disc golf dream in Snohomish County.”
The resort opened on May 30, 2020, on the quiet, wooded 270-acre park site, owned by Snohomish County.
Disc golf stepped in after Access Golf, which ran the Kayak Point Golf Course, shuttered operations in October 2018 citing financial problems.
Now, discs glide over the grassy meadows and through stands of giant timbers. Disc Golf Resort charges $12 for unlimited play, though players must book tee times in advance, and the pitch-and-putt is free. A pro shop is available on site, and players can also rent carts.
