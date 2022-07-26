...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 4 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures of mid to upper
90s degrees and low temperatures in the low to mid 60s
expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illnesses.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 4 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Ronan Johnson of Camano Island, center, won the All-Star Masters Division title at the 84th All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.
Local soap box derby racers won more hardware in several events last week at the 84th All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.
Ronan Johnson of Camano Island won the All-Star Masters Division title. This trophy comes a year after the racer won the Rally Masters 3-Lane Challenge and the Legacy World Championships at the Ohio event.
Johnson also placed second in this year's Rally Masters event.
Bella Siddle of Camano Island took second place in the All-Star Stock Division race. Last year, Siddle won the local stock championship, becoming the first racer from Washington to win a All-American Soap Box Derby title since David Krussow of Tacoma in 1966.
In June, Siddle won the super stock division at the 15th annual Windermere Stanwood-Camano Soap Box Derby on Camano Island to win a return trip to the world championships. Both Siddle and Johnson also travel the country to participate in rally races to accumulating enough points that can also earn a ticket to the All-American Soap Box Derby in Ohio.
Timmy McCann, who won the stock division at the Camano event in June, earned a sixth-place finish at the world championships.
Locally, a rally race event is coming to Arrowhead Ranch on Camano Island on Aug. 27-28.
Then, the 16th annual Windermere Stanwood Camano Island Soap Box Derby is set for June 2023. For more information, visit soapboxderby.org.
Ronan Johnson of Camano Island earns another soap box derby title to his already impressive racing resume https://t.co/q5VxE9gchg
