A team of players from Skagit, Whatcom and Snohomish counties, won a volleyball title at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
A team of local volleyball players representing Washington won a title June 9 at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
The team, which is made up of players from Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, went 6-0 to win the gold medal and repeat as national champion.
It won a title in 2018, when it went 8-0 in the national competition. Five of the 10 players on the current team also played on the 2018 team.
After sweeping each of its five opponents — teams from Florida, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania and Alabama — in pool play, the local team met up with the Pennsylvania team in the gold medal match.
Pennsylvania put up a stronger challenge, but the Washington team won in three sets.
The local team was down 12-8 in the third and deciding set, but came back to win 15-13.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.