One key in-game adjustment proved to make a key difference.
“Oak Harbor did a good job of controlling the edge at the start,” head coach Eric Keizer said of allowing the Wildcats to rip off 96 rushing yards on six carries. “We had to talk to our guys on the sidelines about setting the edge. We showed them film. We widened them out a little bit. That forced their guy back into our dudes.”
The tweaks had an immediate impact.
The Spartan defense bottled up the Wildcats, holding their running back to just 12 yards on nine carries for the rest of the contest. The Oak Harbor offense finished with a mere 121 yards — and just 6 yards in the second half on 17 plays.
Stanwood left Whidbey Island with a 22-6 victory — its first against the Wildcats since 2009.
But it took awhile for the Spartans to get going.
The balanced Spartan offense was able to move downfield most of the night, but it proved unable to punch into the end zone, settling instead for three Garrett Craig field goals to give the Spartans a 9-6 lead in the third quarter.
“If we get the ball to the 25-yard line, he’s consistent from there,” Keizer said of his senior kicker, who connected on field goals of 30-, 26- and 39-yards. “We have no doubt he will put it through the uprights.”
The Spartans finally broke into the end zone when Tylor SanNicholas took a handoff up the middle and broke outside to the left for a 29-yard score in the fourth quarter.
He followed it up with a similar 8-yard scamper to put the game officially out of reach.
“We stuck with what was working,” the senior running back said of the late-game emphasis on the rushing attack. “It’s good to get this win and be back on track.”
SanNicolas finished with a game-high 74 yards on eight carries.
“We didn’t know what we’d get out of SanNicolas — who was injured in last week’s game — but it worked out,” Keizer said. “Zane Schweiger also ran the ball well. He grinded out extra yards when we needed it, and had a couple extra catches.”
Schweiger finished with 43 yards on the ground in seven carries.
SanNicolas and Schweiger took the lead in the backfield while the team eases running back Caden Carrigan back into action after a Week 1 injury. Carrigan spent most of the night on defense, where he left a mark with an interception, four tackles for a loss, five solo tackles and two sacks, including one whipping the Wildcats QB around and to the ground.
“You can sense that we’re a different team when he’s on the field,” Keizer said of Carrigan.
But not everything went the Spartans’ way Friday. Quarterback Wyatt Custer injured his leg on a red zone run just before halftime, requiring an air cast and being taken from the field on a stretcher while being embraced by teammates.
“Nothing is broken,” Keizer said Sunday night. “It could just be a high ankle sprain. Still waiting on the results of an MRI.”
Caden Lukehart took over as QB, finishing the game 3-of-8 for 34 yards and 54 rushing yards on 14 attempts.
“It’s good to get a league win,” Keizer said. “I thought our staff did a good job getting together the offensive adjustments and gameplan to get the ‘W’ after Wyatt’s injury.”
Now, the Spartans turn their attention to league-leading Marysville-Pilchuck and the Tomahawks’ Wing-T offense. Check SCnews.com Thursday afternoon for a game preview.
“We need to stay focused this week at practice,” SanNicolas said. “Stay focused with this winning mentality.”
Spartans 22, Wildcats 6
Stanwood 3 3 3 13 —22
Oak Harbor 6 0 0 0 —6
Scoring summary
STAN: Garrett Craig 30-yard field goal, 1st.
OH: Brenden Andersen 5-yard run (Failed kick), 1st.
STAN: Garrett Craig 26-yard field goal, 2nd.
STAN: Garrett Craig 39-yard field goal, 3rd.
STAN: Tylor SanNicolas 29-yard run (Garrett Craig kick), 4th.
STAN: Tylor SanNicolas 8-yard run (Failed 2 pt. run), 4th.
Passing: Wyatt Custer 7-21 60 yards, 2 INT; Caden Lukehart 3-8 34 yards. Receiving: Jake Grant 1-25; JT McLaughlin 1-13; Isaah Hughes 3-16. Rushing: Wyatt Custer 13-56; Caden Lukehart 14-54; Tylor SanNicolas 8-74, 2 TD; Zane Schweiger 7-43. Defense: Caden Carrigan 1 INT, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 5 solo, 1 assist; Will Ingrham 9 assists, 7 solo, 2 tackles for loss; Tre Frankhauser 1 sack, 1 tackles for loss, 1 batted ball, 3 solo, 2 assists; AJ Larson 1 INT, 3 batted balls, 3 solo, 1 assist.
C-team
Stanwood 28, Arlington 12
Noah Grina rushed for 124 yards, had 59 receiving yards and two scores to help lead the Spartans past the Eagles. Michael Mascotti added 83 yards on the ground and a score, and Jeremiah Johnson had 75 rushing yards and a touchdown.
