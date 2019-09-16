It’s hard to win a game when your offense doesn’t get on the field.
The Maryvsille-Getchell Chargers dominated time of possession in the first half, including more than 11 minutes of the 12-minute second quarter to help build a 17-0 lead at halftime.
“Too many mistakes in the first half,” Stanwood head coach Eric Keizer said.
The Spartans established more balance in the second half, but it proved too late as the Chargers held on for a 37-14 league victory Friday in Stanwood.
It looked like the Spartans had opened the scoring when Isaac Ortega seemingly returned a fumble about 70 yards for a score. However, the referees deemed the Charger ball-carrier down prior to the fumble. Marysville-Getchell then hit on a 25-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0.
Stanwood opened the second quarter with a punt and — save for a quick series late in the quarter — they never saw the ball again. Though the Spartan defense forced a punt, it was muffed and the Chargers capitalized with another score. Marysville-Getchell then recovered the onsides kick and drove into the red zone for a field goal on the back of a balanced attack.
Then after Stanwood’s quick series, the Spartan defense stood tall with a goal-line stand to keep the Chargers out of the end zone as time expired before the break.
“There were a few things that would have been huge momentum swings for us, like the fumble with the inadvertent whistle,” Keizer said. “It changes the game. We saw that last week.”
In addition, the Spartans were without several starters due to injury — and a handful of others left Friday’s game with new injuries.
“As much as we wanted to come back in the second half, we were thin,” Keizer said. “The effort was there, we were just down on personnel.”
Early in the fourth quarter, QB Wyatt Custer rolled right and connected with receiver Isaac Ortega sneaking behind the secondary for a 63-yard touchdown. Custer then connected with Ortega again on a long pass, setting up a 4-yard scoring run for Custer a few plays later.
However, the Spartans — who ran for more than 300 yards last week — finished with just 50 yards rushing on 21 attempts by seven different running backs.
“Getchell did a great job stacking the box,” Keizer said. “And with our injuries, we had kids playing positions they hadn’t played before, so it was a challenge.”
The Spartans host rival Arlington on Friday in the latest edition of the Stilly Cup. Look for a game preview Thursday afternoon at SCnews.com.
Keizer said the team is preparing for Arlington as if none of the injured Spartans will suit up for the Stilly Cup.
“We’ve embraced it,” he said of the lack of roster depth. “We know that’s what we got this season. We will cross train our guys at different sports, and if we get some guys back, it’ll be a bonus.”
Box Score: Chargers 37, Spartans 14
- MG 7 10 6 14 — 37
- Stanwood 0 0 0 14 — 14
- MG: Landyn Olson 23-yard pass from Josiah Koellmer(Cameron Hazelwood Kick), 1st.
- MG: Josiah Koellmer 1-yard run(Cameron Hazelwood Kick), 2nd.
- MG: Cameron Hazelwood 27-yard field goal, 2nd.
- MG: Phillip Melomey 2-yard run(Failed kick), 3rd.
- MG: Phillip Melomey 2-yard run(Failed kick), 4th.
- STAN: Isaac Ortega 63-yard pass from Wyatt Custer(2 Pt Run), 4th.
- STAN: Wyatt Custer 4-yard run(Failed 2 Pt Pass), 4th.
- MG: Austin Byron 19-yard run(Cameron Hazelwood Kick), 4th.
- Passing: Wyatt Custer 6-14 144 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; Chase Norton 3-10 30 yards. Rushing: Tylor SanNicolas 7-30; Isaac Ortega 3-14; Zane Schweiger 2-5; Ryder Bumgarner 1-2. Receiving: Isaac Ortega 3-83 1 TD; Elijah Prout 1-34; Ryder Bumgarner 1-23; Tylor SanNicolas 1-20; Jake Grant 1-7; Isaiah Hughes 2-13. Defense: Jake Grant 9 assists, 1 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 batted ball; Will Inghram 12 assists, 4 solo, 1 tackle for loss; Tre Frankhauser 7 assists, 4 solo, 1 batted ball, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack; Elijah Prout 6 assists, 3 solo.
