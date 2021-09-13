Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
The Stanwood offense pieced together the beginnings of solid drives Friday against No. 8-ranked Marysville-Pilchuck but were stymied by mistakes, eventually falling 49-14 Friday night.
“We were moving the ball and being pretty physical against one of the best lines in Wesco and all of 3A,” head coach Jeff Scoma said. “But drives ended with three fumbled snaps. That killed us. We can’t fumble snaps.”
The Spartan defense hung tough for most of the first quarter, holding the Tomahawks on fourth down to end their opening drive and forcing a fumble to quash their second drive.
But Marysville-Pilchuck then found some success with a few long run sweeps, which seemed to open up their playbook a bit and allowed the Tommies to build a 21-0 halftime lead.
“We put together a couple long drives,” Scoma said. “One eight play drive ended with an interception. Another eight play drive ended with a touchdown.”
The Spartans moved down the field mostly on the ground, running the ball on 34 of their 37 offensive plays.
“It’s just how the game unfolded,” he said of the run-heavy game. “We were physical. We were getting good gains. … I think we had 20 runs of more than 4 or 5 yards.”
But the untimely mistakes and penalties proved too challenging when trying to build momentum.
“Overall, we significantly improved from the week before,” Scoma said. “It's tough when you have two of your toughests opponents in the first two weeks. That’s not ideal when learning a new system.
“We just need to be more consistent,” he continued. “We play physical and don’t make mistakes, that changes the game.”
The Spartan offense was led by
“The o-line played well (Friday),” Scoma said. “Draydin McDonald did great; Jeremiah Johnson, Jake Myers have improved a ton.”
On defense, Evan Agledal led with five tackles. On offense, Ryder Bumgarner led the ground attack with 172 yards on 19 carries, Noah Grina had 29 yards on six carries, Carson Beckthad three carries for 17 yards and Wiedmann had 16 yards on three carries.
Stanwood travels to Oak Harbor on Friday to face the 1-1 Wildcats, who lost 54-0 to Arlington on Friday. The Spartans then host the rival Eagles on Sept. 24 in the Stilly Cup.
Read the latest edition of the Stanwood Camano News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.