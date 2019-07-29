Pickleball tourney coming to Camano
The second annual Camano Cup Pickleball Tournament is happening Aug. 16-18 at the Island County Courts, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
More than 80 players from the greater Pacific Northwest and British Columbia to Las Vegas, are expected at the three-day competition.
To inquire, contact Tournament Director Barbara Parobec, 425-319-2365.
Camano foundation offers firearms safety
Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation will host a Firearms Safety Course, from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 141 East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Golf benefit for kids’ camp
The inaugural Camp Korey Classic Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Aug. 26, with a shotgun start at noon at Eaglemont Golf Course in Mount Vernon. The tournament features hole contests, putting and chipping contests, raffle and silent auction items.
Registration costs $125, or $500 for a foursome, and includes green fees, carts, range balls, post tournament meal and prizes. Guests can pay $25 to attend post tournament festivities. To register or sign up as a sponsor, call 360-428-5972 or email info@cceventplanning.com.
All tournament proceeds directly support Camp Korey, on the grounds of the former Treacy Levine Center, southeast of Lake McMurray off Highway 9.
The camp is named for Korey Rose, who lost his battle with bone cancer at age 18. His father, Tim Rose, founded Camp Korey in 2005. After several years as an “on-the-road” program then camper sessions in Carnation, Camp Korey purchased the 200-acre property near Mount Vernon in 2016, where it honors Korey’s memory and creates a safe haven for children with serious medical conditions through programs that are free of charge. See campkorey.org.
Outdoor skills workshop for women
Women can learn the basics of fishing, hunting, outdoor stewardship and other outdoor skills in a September weekend workshop led by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife experts and other certified outdoor instructors. Washington Outdoor Women (WOW) present and coordinate this 22nd annual workshop on Sept. 13-15 at Lazy F Camp near Ellensburg.
WOW is an outdoor skills education program of the Washington Wildlife Federation, a non-profit program dedicated to teaching women outdoor skills and natural resource stewardship.
Instructors will teach 20 classes on skills such as archery, basic freshwater fishing, fly-fishing, fly-tying, big-game hunting basics, survival, gardening for wildlife, Dutch-oven cooking, backpacking, outdoor photography, map and compass use.
Workshop participants must be 18 or older and will need a current Washington recreational fishing license to participate in the fly-fishing and basic freshwater fishing sessions. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation offers partial scholarships for first-time participants. Visit washingtonoutdoorwomen.org for information, fees and registration.
Community Golf
Camaloch Ladies
The Middle Nine (best net scores on Holes 5-13) competition drew 44 golfers on July 23.
Flight 1: Helen Maris claimed the top spot with a 31. She was followed by Cindy Nickels (32), Elaine Rickman (33) and Jessica Bowman (33).
Flight 2: Cindy Smith seized the victory by shooting a 28. She was followed by Jane Wells (29), Ellen Falk (30) and Rose Seaburg (30).
Flight 3: Shirley Reynolds won with a 29. She was followed by Chris Tastad (30), Joan Haidle (30), Kathy Beauchamp (32) and Rita Wilson (32).
Flight 4: Betty Thompson took the victory with a score of 33. She was followed by Jan McCollough (34), Sunny Venegas (34), Polly Groseclose (37) and Julie Aho (37).
Closest to the Pin: Teri Mattson on Hole 4 (7 feet, 1 inch), and Joan Haidle on Hole 11 (9 feet, 6 inches).
Chip-ins: Peggy Dixon on hole 3, Mitzi Kerwien on hole 6, Janet Matteson on hole 10, Mary Simmons on hole 11 and Cindy Nickels on hole 17.
Low Putts: Chris Tastad, Mary Simmons, Joye Church, Diane Cohn and Julie Aho each had 32.
