Stanwood golfer 18th at national event
Conrad Chisman finished in 18th place at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championships Nov. 15-17 at Koasati Pines Golf Club in Louisiana.
Chisman, a 14-year-old freshman at Stanwood High, finished 4-over-par (75-74-71-220) in the boys age 14-18 group.
The event, which aired Dec. 9 on The Golf Channel, featured the top 140 players — in divisions from ages 8-18.
Crabbing still open in places
There’s still time to put crustaceans on the menu for the holidays. Local waters open to sport crabbing include marine areas 6 (eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca), 7 (San Juan Islands), 8-1 (Deception Pass), 8-2 (Port Susan/Everett), and 9 (Admiralty Inlet). Crabbing is allowed seven days a week through Dec. 31.
However, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife last week closed recreational Dungeness crab fisheries on the Washington coast south of the Queets River due to elevated marine toxin levels.
WDFW to discuss whale watching
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will dedicate a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, to discuss draft rules that establish a commercial whale watching licensing framework and regulate the commercial viewing of southern resident orca.
The Commission is expected to vote on the draft rules during the Dec. 18 commission meeting. Also during the meeting, the commission will vote on spring bear special permits and the proposed nonlethal pursuit pass program, proposed to help keep dogs trained for enforcement response to wildlife conflicts.
Hunting still active in December
December is also a popular time to hunt waterfowl, as wet and windy weather pushes birds inland and improves the chances of a successful hunt.
Hunters can find sites to hunt ducks and geese through Fish & Wildlife's Waterfowl Quality Hunt Program, including in Whatcom, Skagit and north Snohomish counties.
Other waterfowl hunting opportunities (including reservation-only hunts) are available by going to wdfw.wa.gov and clicking "places to go hunting."
General hunting seasons for ducks, geese, coots and snipe run through Jan. 31 with some short breaks in select Goose Management Areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.