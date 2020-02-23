The Spartans season ended last week after a pair of losses in the district tournament.
On Feb. 19, No. 2 seed Stanwood dropped a close game to No. 3 seed Shorecrest 68-58 in the district semifinals at Jackson High School.
“There were just two runs — 7-0 inthe first and 10-2 in the third — that put us in a hole that we couldn't get out of,” head coach Zach Ward said.
The Spartans clawed back to within five points a few times in the fourth quarter but couldn’t close the gap any further.
Dom Angelshaug, who led Stanwood with 15 points, splashed a 3-pointer with 1:32 to play to narrow the margin to 63-58, but the Scots hit their free throws to maintain the lead.
Cort Roberson scored 14 points and Kaeden McGlothin added 10 for the Spartans, who dropped into the consolation bracket, facing No. 5 seed Meadowdale in an elimination game Feb. 21.
“Unfortunately, the Meadowdale game was similar (to Shorecrest),” Ward said. “They had a few runs and we didn’t. It’s hard to do that and win a game.”
The Mavericks came out hot in the second half, outscoring the Spartans 23-18 in the third to build on a 32-26 halftime lead en route to a 70-62 win.
The loss was Stanwood’s fifth in its past seven games and ended the Spartans seven-year streak of reaching at least the regional round of the state tournament.
McGlothin led the team with 24 points, Roberson had 17 and Jake Cleary added 10. The Spartans finish the season 16-7.
“Losing five of seven, it’s tough when it happens like that,” Ward said. “We just got in a skid and couldn't get out of it. In the two losses (last week), we just made too many mistakes.”
Stanwood will graduate two seniors: Jack Oldow, who led the team in assists, and Cam Everett, who led the team in rebounds.
“Their leadership meant so much to the program,” Ward said.
Roberson and Cleary each averaged about 18 points a game.
“To have two kids average 18 is really cool,” Ward said of the two juniors.
The returning Spartans will need to focus on defense and playing with more consistency, he said.
“Inconsistency was kind of our theme this year,” Ward said. “Part of that is the inexperience. But they gained plenty. They didn’t just play 23 games, they played 23 high-octane games. I know they ended their season earlier than they wanted, but I hope that motivates them moving forward.
“But stepping back and looking at the big picture,” he said, “we had a great season.”
