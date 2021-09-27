The Spartans had a handful of chances to end their 11-game Stilly Cup losing streak.
But penalties and mistakes stymied several opportunities to turn the tide in the game, which Arlington eventually won 27-6.
“We need to take advantage of opportunities,” head coach Jeff Scoma said. “Every time we took a step forward, little things just seemed to set us back.”
Early in the first quarter, J.T. McLaughlin recovered the Eagles’ fumbled snap to give the Spartans 7 yards away from paydirt. But a holding call pushed them back, and they settled for a 34-yard field-goal attempt that fell short.
That was one of 15 penalties, 10 of which were accepted for 80 yards. Eight of the 10 flags were pre-snap penalties on offense.
“We need to get better,” Scoma said. “We have to be able to overcome challenges. First-and-15 and second-and-15, we have to be able to convert those no matter the reason.”
The Spartans did just that on their lone scoring drive — an eight-play, 78-yard drive to open the second half that gave the Eagles a different look.
Ryder Bumgarner led the Spartans out of a wildcat formation during the drive, overcoming a few flags to eventually scamper left for a 10-yard touchdown run that made it 7-6 with 7:35 to go in the third quarter.
A Spartan penalty on their successful extra-point forced a retry, which drifted wide left.
Trailing 13-6 later in the third quarter, Isaiah Hughes returned a short kickoff 45 yards down the left sideline into the red zone. But mishandled snaps led to tackles for loss and forced Stanwood to settle for a 32-yard field-goal attempt that fell short. Arlington capitalized on the momentum shift, grinding out a 10-play, 80-yard drive to seemingly ice the game.
“We have to be able to overcome adversity and find ways to finish,” Scoma said. “I think we just need to be more smashmouth. We just need to be tougher than you. We don't need to get tricky, just be more physical. Have that toughness.”
Scoma said the Spartans rely on running the ball to open up their playbook.
“When we did that, we had some success but penalties hurt us,” he said
The Spartan offense was led by Bumgarner, who had 140 yards on 19 rushes. Carson Beckt added 48 yards on 11 carries.
The Stanwood defense repeatedly stood tall, keeping the high-flying Eagles aerial attack in check for much of the first three quarters.
“I thought the defense executed well,” Scoma said. “Isaiah Hughes had a great interception and kickoff return. J.T. McLaughlin had a nice fumble recovery. Otto Wiedmann kept good pressure on their QB from his defensive end position all night.”
Eleven Spartan defenders recorded at least one solo tackle, led by Noah Grina (4) and Logan Schweitzer (3).
“We’ve played three really, really good teams .... and it showed that we can compete with those teams,” Scoma said. “We can go toe-to-toe with these guys. Now, we have to figure out a way to finish.”
Stanwood next hosts Marysville-Getchell (2-2) on Friday for homecoming.
Freshman football: The Spartans shut out Lake Stevens 46-0 on Sept. 23 at home. Stanwood hosts Arlington on Wednesday.
