State officials last week provided more directions on the roadmap for a return of high school sports.
But high school sports in the Stanwood-Camano area — and much of Snohomish County — remain mostly sidelined for the time being.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced updated return-to-play guidelines for each individual prep sport and the virus transmission rates in each county. The new plan is based on guidance by Gov. Jay Inslee’s office and the state Department of Health.
“These revised guidelines give greater flexibility to school administrators to offer education-based athletics and activities and meet the demand of their students and communities,” WIAA officials noted in a news release. “The WIAA Executive Board and staff are pleased with the work that has been done to allow students to be more involved with their schools, as participation in the school setting provides safer and more equitable opportunities for students, especially during this time.”
The new plan groups counties into three levels — high, moderate and low. Snohomish County is at the moderate level with 45.6 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents during the previous two weeks.
The moderate level — 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 residents and less than 5% positivity rate — can hold intra-squad competitions and some league games, and one adult is allowed in attendance for each student-athlete in uniform. Spectators must stay 6 feet apart and wear masks.
However, Stanwood High School Athletic Director Tom Wilfong said no athletics are scheduled to take place until December at the earliest.
“Stanwood High School will not offer in-person coaching during the WIAA open-coaching period (from Sept. 27 to Dec. 19),” Wilfong said.
Stanwood-Camano School District, like many other Snohomish County districts, is following guidance from Dr. Chris Spitters of the Snohomish Health District that recommends school districts wait until at least a full hybrid learning model is being used for all grades before starting athletics, said Maurene Stanton, the district executive director of human resources.
Currently, only students in kindergarten through third grade are in the hybrid model in the Stanwood-Camano district.
Stanton added that the district is not currently renting gyms, buildings and facilities to organizations and youth sports groups.
“We’re at capacity right now with our ability to clean our buildings,” Stanton said. “We’re still at the stage where we want to cut down as much as possible on any cross contamination.”
Some school districts are allowing limited in-person workouts for high school teams. In most cases, those workouts follow local health district guidelines and limit athletes to groups of five that stay together over time. Other guidelines include masks being required whether workouts occur indoors or outdoors, pre-screening questions, temperature checks, limits on sharing of equipment and a plentiful supply of sanitizing stations.
Low-risk sports include cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field. Moderate-risk sports are baseball, bowling, gymnastics, soccer, softball and volleyball.
High-risk sports — which are allowed to complete when a county is at fewer than 25 infections per 100,000 residents — include basketball, football, wrestling and cheerleading.
The current WIAA plan allows for Season 2 sports — basketball, wrestling and boys swim — to start practice Dec. 28 if the local and county health metrics allow.
Meanwhile, youth sports leagues across the state can ramp up activities after new safety guidelines were approved by the Governor’s Office and state health officials last week.
In counties deemed moderate, no competitions are allowed against other teams in high risk sports. Other sports leagues or clubs are required to create a return to play safety plan. The new plan requires athletes to wear masks before and after activities. Coaches, referees/umpires and spectators are required to wear masks.
"We’re doing this now because we have had ongoing conversations with businesses about how to do these activities safely," Inslee said at a news conference last week about the relaxed regulations for sports and other businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.