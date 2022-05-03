Lizbeth Medina didn’t know what powerlifting was a year ago.
Now she’s a favorite to bring home a state title on Saturday.
“It’s a little crazy,” the Stanwood High junior said. “I only started in the fall when I signed up for the weight training class so I could get stronger for cross country and track.”
Soon after, she joined the school’s powerlifting club and said she started feeling stronger with each passing week.
She’s not alone.
The club has seen the number of lifters almost double to 15 students, who use the new school’s new weight room equipment.
The sport of powerlifting is a weightlifting competition that encompasses the squat, bench press and deadlift. A lifter performs three attempts in each lift and adds up the best lift in each category. The highest total of the combined three lifts wins his or her weight class.
For junior Garrett Foxen, the sport is serious business.
“I started in freshman year trying to get stronger for football,” he said.
But after he earned a fifth place and eighth place at state, he decided to pause football and pursue powerlifting.
“It lit a fire under me,” Foxen said. “During COVID, I got a (weightlifting) rack, and I spent COVID perfecting my form, my technique at home. … Powerlifting became my focus. It’s eye-opening to see how much the work has paid off.”
Foxen has since set state records in the squat.
His hard work also paid dividends for the entire team.
In March, the Spartan boys took second place at an event in Snohomish. In April, the boys won an event in Shelton, and the girls finished fifth.
Medina, Foxen, Davin Arvello and Ryder Bumgarner each earned first place at the Shelton event. Medina was selected as the outstanding lifter of the competition. Other placers include Matt Mendez (second place), Scarlett McCewen (third), Annabelle Dang (third) Jack Sande (third), Noah Grina (third) and Alec Olaffson (third).
Now, they’ll face off against hundreds of athletes at the state championships Saturday in Lacey.
“What is special about this group is their work ethic and genuine love for the sport,” said James Rowe, Stanwood High teacher and powerlifting coach. “You can see the joy on their face every time they compete.”
Rowe said he believes this team has a chance to claim the school’s first powerlifting state title.
“It’s more of a team sport than people realize,” said junior Chris Hampshire, who placed third at the Shelton event. “Everyone is huddled around you, hyping you up. It’s fun.”
Hampshire, like many on the team, lifts three to six days a week for one to two hours.
“You start to see results quickly,” he said. “It improves your body, but it also improves your confidence. Stick with it for two weeks, and you’ll get hooked.”
That’s what happened to Medina.
“I feel like I doubted myself because of my height,” the 5-foot junior said. “But it’s not your height that matters; it’s the effort.”
Though nervous before her first competition, she took first place in both events this year, building her confidence ahead of the state competition.
“Now I’m thinking, ‘Wow, I can really do this,’” she said.
Meanwhile, she said it has made her stronger in track, where she hit new personal records last week in the 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash.
“I can push myself off the starting blocks better, and I’m more confident in my steps,” Median said. “Now, lifting is becoming a thing that I want to incorporate in my life. I plan to continue training this summer. It helps you unstress and makes me a better person.”
Foxen said he, too, plans to make lifting part of his weekly routine after high school. Meanwhile, after the state competition, he said he plans to return to the football field in the fall as a lineman.
Spartan sophomore Matthew Munez, pausing during a workout last week in the gym as upbeat music thumped over clanging weights, said that the bottom line is that the team is having fun.
“This sport is really for anybody,” Munez said.
