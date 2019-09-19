Week 3: Time for a quick preview of the matchup between Arlington and Stanwood 7 p.m. Friday at the new Bob Larson Stadium at Stanwood High.
Arlington: The Eagles' talons have clutched the Stilly Cup for the past decade, and they probably enter Friday's matchup feeling confident on maintaining their tight grip on the trophy. Last week, Arlington (2-0) stayed home where it's defense shut down the Squalicum Storm in a 33-7 win. In fact, it was the defense that scored twice with pick-sixes. In the second half, the young Eagles got in rhythm with sophomores Jacob Kramer at running back, Trent Nobach at quarterback and Gage Price as the game's leading receiver. “It was really nice to see us play so disciplined tonight and be able to eliminate those turnovers in the second half,” head coach Greg Dailer told the North County Outlook. The defense features plenty of playmakers, including senior defensive back Cade Younger who had three tackles and a 95-yard interception returned for a touchdown last week. Look for the Eagles to try to ride a balanced, mistake-free game plan from start to finish in search of yet another Stilly Cup 'W.'
Stanwood: Two games into the season, the Spartans have already experienced plenty of highs and lows. After a clean and thorough victory over Jackson in Week 1, the injury-depleted Spartans couldn't build any momentum after several first-half miscues in a home loss to Marysville-Getchell. But now they know what it takes to win with their backs against the wall. They even mounted a late rally last week, but ran out of steam. "It was a great crowd (last week) and we'd love to have them back out for the Stilly Cup," head coach Eric Keizer said. "We're hoping our cats are back and healthy, and we can get all the starters out there to try to get that trophy back." To do so, the Spartans will need to rediscover their ground game, which opened up the passing game in Week 1, and they'll need to not turn it over. Back-to-back muffed punt and onside kick recovery cost Stanwood the ball twice, putting the team behind the eight ball early in the contest. That's hard for any team to overcome.
What happened last time: Stanwood lost in Arlington 21-13 when the Eagles converted a late fourth-and-10 to allow them to run out the clock.
Follow the game: The Spartans play at 7 p.m. Friday at home. Listen online at tcsnsports.com starting at 6:30 p.m. and follow reporter Evan Caldwell on Twitter (@evan_SCN) and Instagram (@evancaldwell.scn).
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.