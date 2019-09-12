Week 2: Time for a quick preview of the matchup between Marysville-Getchell and Stanwood 7 p.m. Friday at the new Bob Larson Stadium at Stanwood High.
Marysville-Getchell: The Chargers hope to replicate their 16-0 shutout victory over the Spartans last season — MP's first Wesco win since 2015. It was largely a defensive affair, with the Chargers forcing the Spartans into punting seven times and turning the ball over on downs twice. But reliving last year's glory seems like a tall task. The Chargers and their read-option offense are led by a new QB Josiah Koellmer — who went 5-for-14 and a pair of INTs in the MP's opening season 14-12 loss to Shorecrest. However, the Chargers' defense again looked stout — forcing two turnovers — and junior Cheron Smith led the team with 100 yards on the ground and a touchdown to go along with a game-high 11 tackles and a tackle for loss. “We ran the ball better than we’ve ever done at this school. The most important thing for us tonight was to stay patient and let our ground game open up everything else,” head coach Davis Lura told the North County Outlook.
Stanwood: This is a revenge game for the Spartans — played under a full moon on Friday the 13th, no less. But coming on the heels of a wildly successful season opening 40-7 win over Jackson should help add fuel the team's confidence. In addition to it being the Spartans' home-opener, they will be breaking in a brand new field. The energy level will be high. "We have found that we have to be that team with high energy," head coach Eric Keizer said. "We're not three deep at every position. We play our best when we have high energy and we're communicating." The Stanwood sideline was on its toes, attentive and active for nearly the entirety of last week's win, shouting instructions, opponents' positions and general positive vibes toward teammates on the field. "The players not in the game play a big part," Keizer said. "Everyone has to be laser-focused." Last week, the ground game was working for the Spartans, who racked up more than 300 rushing yards. Stanwood kept running because they could, and they kept the play calls pretty vanilla because they could. Why fix something that's not broken? While the Spartans are certainly capable of opening up the playbook, will there be a need Friday?
What happened last time: Stanwood lost to Marysville-Getchell at Quil Ceda Stadium 16-0.
Follow the game: The Spartans play at 7 p.m. Friday at home. Listen online at tcsnsports.com starting at 6:30 p.m. and follow reporter Evan Caldwell on Twitter (@evan_SCN) and Instagram (@evancaldwell.scn).
New field. New track. New fieldhouse (soon). New lights (also coming soon). pic.twitter.com/thITHXROZ2— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) September 11, 2019
These goal posts don’t lean to the left! #ImpromptuStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/iMnPoq5uP1— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) September 11, 2019
