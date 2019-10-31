Week 9: Time for a quick preview of the matchup between Shorewood and Stanwood 7 p.m. Friday at Bob Larson Stadium in Stanwood.
Shorewood: The Thunderbirds' two wins this season have been over the 0-8 Everett Seagulls and the 3-5 Granite Falls Tigers. Outside of those two double-digit wins were five double-digit losses and a 13-7 defeat to rival Shorecest in the Rotary Cup. The T-Birds defense has opened strong in several games this year but seemed to wear down after halftime. On offense, the Thunderbirds run some spread looks but also operate out of the triple option — a look the Spartans haven't seen much this year. Shorewood is averaging 15 points per game on offense, just a shade below the Spartans' 17 points per game.
Stanwood: The Spartans (2-6) will look to get their first home win this season on Senior Night. With the running game sputtering the past few weeks, Stanwood has turned to the air attack for a spark. But continue to look for the Spartans to try to find a balance on offense. On defense, Stanwood will be tasked with staying disciplined when the T-Birds show their triple-option look. "They motion people and it's either a dive or a pitch," head coach Eric Keizer said. However, they've show the ability to spread the defense and connect on deep passes, too. But with the Spartans on the road next week at Everett, this is the final chance to grab a 'W' on the new field in Stanwood and send the seniors off with a home victory — so the energy level should be high.
What happened last time: The Spartans beat Shorewood 41-20 in the 2015 version of the crossover game.
Follow the game: The Spartans play at 7 p.m. Friday in Stanwood. Listen online at tcsnsports.com starting at 6:30 p.m. and follow reporter Evan Caldwell on Twitter (@evan_SCN) and Instagram (@evancaldwell.scn).
Windermere donating for every touchdown: Windermere Stanwood Camano teamed up with the Stanwood football team and will donate $50 for every Spartan touchdown this season as part of their #tacklehomelessness campaign. Money raised through Windermere Stanwood and Camano Island and the Windermere Foundation will benefit the Stanwood Camano Community Resources Foundation. “We chose the Stanwood Camano Community Resources Foundation because their anti-poverty programs are strategically designed to relieve the effects and address the cause of poverty,” said Marla Heagle, owner/broker of Windermere Real Estate Stanwood and Camano Island. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to engage with our community in such a meaningful way, and we feel privileged to be able to give back to the place where we live and work." For more information and to donate to the Windermere Foundation and its efforts in Stanwood and Camano Island, visit windermere.com/foundation.
We are proud to announce that Windermere Stanwood Camano has teamed up with the Stanwood Spartans football team and will donate $50 per home game touchdown this season as part of our #tacklehomelessness campaign! The Spartans host Marysville tonight at 7 PM. Lets Go Spartans!! pic.twitter.com/NG7zh5wbyO— Windermere Stanwood Camano (@windermerecir) September 13, 2019
