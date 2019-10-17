Week 7: Time for a quick preview of the matchup between Squalicum and Stanwood 7 p.m. Friday at Bob Larson Stadium in Stanwood.
Squalicum: The Storm have been hard to pin down. After getting blown out by Arlington and Marysville-Pilchuck, the Storm shut down Marysville-Getchell and Ferndale. Now they sit at 2-2 in the Wesco 3A North, but are seemingly on the rise. Part of the recent offensive explosion (141 points in the last three games) is credited to sophomore running back Ben Schlenbaker — Whatcom County's leading rusher, who ripped off three-straight touchdowns in the final 8 minutes last week to help put away the rival Golden Eagles. But the Storm don't just rely on an electric offense. Their defensive line was constantly in the Ferndale backfield last week — shutting down a Golden Eagles' wing-T attack that had put up consecutive 48-point weeks. Squalicum’s D-line will attempt to replicate their strong performance Friday against the Spartans while counting on their offense to wear down the Spartans.
Stanwood: The Spartans (2-4) look to quickly forget a 42-0 shutout to Shorecrest. Despite the score, the defense performed admirably last week — the only allowed 21 points, the other 21 came on two pick-sixes and a blocked punt returned for a score. However, to get a 'W' the offense is going to need to punch it in a few times. The Spartans QB situation won't be settled until gametime. Either junior Caden Lukehart or freshman Wyatt Custer, who is recovering from a leg injury, could get the nod, head coach Eric Keizer said. A few other injured starters, such as Jackson Houston, could make returns. "It's homecoming, we want to represent, but our goal is to get back to .500 and see where it goes from there," Keizer said. The Spartans have shown they can move the ball, just not consistently. "It's not going to boil down to Squalicum; it's going to boil down to can we execute and do what we're supposed to do." he said. "We have to take care of our issues, which are fixable. We just have to be consistent."
What happened last time: The Spartans fell to Shorecrest 42-10 last year in Bellingham.
Follow the game: The Spartans play at 7 p.m. Friday in Stanwood. Listen online at tcsnsports.com starting at 6:30 p.m.
It's homecoming!: Stanwood's homecoming will be a tad different than previous years, largely due to construction at the stadium. New this year: The homecoming parade — which had traditionally circled the football field at halftime — starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Stanwood. The parade, featuring Stanwood students and staff, will move west from the Amtrak station along 271st St. NW to 99th Ave. NW and back through Heritage Park.
Show your support with a free Spartan poster. Stop by the Stanwood Camano News office to grab your poster to wave at the parade, put in your window or decorate your car.
Windermere donating for every touchdown: Windermere Stanwood Camano teamed up with the Stanwood football team and will donate $50 for every Spartan touchdown this season as part of their #tacklehomelessness campaign. Money raised through Windermere Stanwood and Camano Island and the Windermere Foundation will benefit the Stanwood Camano Community Resources Foundation. “We chose the Stanwood Camano Community Resources Foundation because their anti-poverty programs are strategically designed to relieve the effects and address the cause of poverty,” said Marla Heagle, owner/broker of Windermere Real Estate Stanwood and Camano Island. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to engage with our community in such a meaningful way, and we feel privileged to be able to give back to the place where we live and work." For more information and to donate to the Windermere Foundation and its efforts in Stanwood and Camano Island, visit windermere.com/foundation.
