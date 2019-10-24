Week 8: Time for a quick preview of the matchup between Stanwood and Ferndale 7 p.m. Friday in Ferndale.
Ferndale: The Golden Eagles are in the midst of an up-and-down season. After opening the year with back-to-back losses, Ferndale ripped off three wins while score more than 40 points in each. Then came a pair of losses in which the Golden Eagles scored 14 points in each. Last week's loss was to undefeated Marysville-Pilchuck, however the Golden Eagles stood tall for the first half. Ferndale — powered by its wing-T offense — opened with a 14-play, 78-yard touchdown drive. But, like so many other teams this season, the Tommies' big, athletic offensive line eventually wore down its foe. The week prior, Squalicum also battled tough for a half before wearing down the Golden Eagles to pull away. Look for the Golden Eagles to focus on their recipe for success: Their o-line keeping pressure out of the backfield allowing the offense to stay on the field for large chunks of time.
Stanwood: The Spartans (2-5) played Squalicum tough for nearly three quarters last week. Look for the team to build on what was working — a balanced offensive attack and maintaining assignments on defense. "For us, it'll be about containing their wing-T," head coach Eric Keizer said. That, and finding a way to punch the ball into the end zone. Over the past two games, the Spartans have shown they can march down the field, but they have only one touchdown for their efforts. Quarterback Wyatt Custer returned from injury last week, completing 17 of 41 attempts for 240 yards, one score and three interceptions. Look for the Spartans to continue a similar offensive attack, while trying to clean up execution. If that happens, the sky's the limit.
What happened last time: The Spartans fell to Ferndale 56-26 at home.
Follow the game: The Spartans play at 7 p.m. Friday in Stanwood. Listen online at tcsnsports.com starting at 6:30 p.m. and follow reporter Evan Caldwell on Twitter (@evan_SCN) and Instagram (@evancaldwell.scn).
Windermere donating for every touchdown: Windermere Stanwood Camano teamed up with the Stanwood football team and will donate $50 for every Spartan touchdown this season as part of their #tacklehomelessness campaign. Money raised through Windermere Stanwood and Camano Island and the Windermere Foundation will benefit the Stanwood Camano Community Resources Foundation. “We chose the Stanwood Camano Community Resources Foundation because their anti-poverty programs are strategically designed to relieve the effects and address the cause of poverty,” said Marla Heagle, owner/broker of Windermere Real Estate Stanwood and Camano Island. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to engage with our community in such a meaningful way, and we feel privileged to be able to give back to the place where we live and work." For more information and to donate to the Windermere Foundation and its efforts in Stanwood and Camano Island, visit windermere.com/foundation.
We are proud to announce that Windermere Stanwood Camano has teamed up with the Stanwood Spartans football team and will donate $50 per home game touchdown this season as part of our #tacklehomelessness campaign! The Spartans host Marysville tonight at 7 PM. Lets Go Spartans!! pic.twitter.com/NG7zh5wbyO— Windermere Stanwood Camano (@windermerecir) September 13, 2019
