Week 1: Time for a quick preview of the Stanwood-Jackson matchup 5 p.m. Friday at Everett Memorial Stadium.
Jackson: The new-look Timberwolves play host to the Spartans during the early game Friday at Everett Memorial Field. They'll be debuting lots of fresh faces. New head coach Mason Siddick, who replaces 21-year coach Joel Vincent, and his almost entirely new coaching staff will almost certainly be testing the waters with their new playbook. Siddick, who played and coached at NAIA powerhouse Carroll College in Montana, specializes on the defensive side of the ball. The Timberwolves (4-6 overall in 2018) are looking to improve from allowing 32.6 points per game last year. On offense, the Timberwolves are expected to lean on a power-run scheme with spread passing concepts. Leading the way will be new junior QB Nathan Clark, however, aside from senior wideout Garrett Holden, the Wolves are replacing all six of their all-conference players from last season.
Stanwood: The Spartans took their show on the road last week for a test run at a jamboree at Lake Stevens. Good thing, too: There were a few things the Spartans need to work on to prepare for the season opener. "It was a great opportunity to get stuff on film against other teams," head coach Eric Keizer said. The jamboree replaced the traditional Red-White intrasquad scrimmage. "The Red-White scrimmage doesn't really show what we need to work on," Keizer said. "We got to clean up a bunch of stuff so we can be ready for Jackson." During the jamboree, the Spartans rotated Chase Norton and Wyatt Custer at QB, and Caden Carrigan and Zane Schweiger at RB — something that will continue against Jackson, the coach said Thursday. The Spartans will be starting Year 2 under offensive coordinator John Monte, and seem primed to open the playbook more than last season. However, Stanwood is breaking in a handful of new position players who will be experiencing the hot sear of the Friday Night Lights for the first time. "That jamboree opened their eyes a little bit," Keizer said of the incoming varsity players. "It's good for them to get that experience before Week 1." The Spartans are facing a Jackson squad playing with a new coach, with a new playbook, under a new system. The chances the Timberwolves make some mistakes are high. Can the Spartans capitalize? "They've been working just as hard as us," Keizer said. "It'll be a dogfight."
What happened last time: Stanwood lost to Jackson at home in last year's season opener 21-12. The Spartans started strong and led at times, but faded late.
Follow the game: The Spartans play at 5 p.m. Friday in Everett. Listen online at tcsnsports.com starting at 4:30 p.m. and follow reporter Evan Caldwell on Twitter (@evan_SCN) and Instagram (@evancaldwell.scn).
First football game of the season this Friday @ 5!! It’s SPARTAN OUT so pack the stands to support our boys at Everett stadium❌⚪️‼️🏈— The Facility (@SHSFacility) September 5, 2019
