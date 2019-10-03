Week 5: Time for a quick preview of the matchup between Stanwood and Marysville-Pilchuck 7 p.m. Friday at Quil Ceda Stadium in Marysville.
Marysville-Pilchuck: The unbeaten Tomahawks (2-0 in Wesco 3A North, 4-0 overall) enter Friday's showdown with a gritty 17-14 win over Snohomish in Week 1 and three blowout victories over Oak Harbor (1-4), Squalicum (2-2) and Lake Washington (0-4). Per usual, the Tommies are powered by their Wing-T offense. Last week, sophomore Dylan Carson and senior Jordan Justice combined for 235 yards rushing and three TDs. However, they're pairing a solid defense with their misdirection running game. The recipe has created opportunity for several big plays this season — whether it's a long run or a long pick-6. Look for the Tommies to stick to their plan with the Wing-T on offense throughout the game, hoping to wear down the Spartans as the night drags on.
Stanwood: The Spartans (2-2) snapped a long losing streak to Oak Harbor last week on the heels of some shutdown defense. To have a shot at beating the Tommies, the Spartan D must stay disciplined against the misdirection of the Wing-T offense. "Pilchuck is a good team. They were young last year and got all their cats back," head coach Eric Keizer said. "They do a good job with the system they run. But it's a system that can be shut down if our defense does their job." If a defender jumps the gun and runs to where they think the ball is going to go, the Tommies will take advantage. "If you allow those teams to get rolling, it could be a long night," Keizer said. Meanwhile, the Spartan offense will turn to Caden Lukehart under center after Wyatt Custer went down last week with a leg injury. Stanwood found some success with the read-option last week against the Wildcats, but they are capable of spreading the ball out in an up-tempo offense or turning to the ground game, depending on what the Pilchuck defense is allowing. Look for the Spartans to probe the defense early before going all-in on a specific offensive attack.
What happened last time: Marysville-Pilchuck outlasted the Spartans 34-24 in Stanwood.
Follow the game: The Spartans play at 7 p.m. Friday at Marysville-Pilchuck. Listen online at tcsnsports.com starting at 6:30 p.m. and follow reporter Evan Caldwell on Twitter (@evan_SCN) and Instagram (@evancaldwell.scn).
BIG GAME TOMORROW NIGHT FOR THA BOYS @ 7 TOMORROW. THEME IS PINK OUT!! BOUTTA GIVE PILCHUCK THEIR FIRST L OF THE SEASON🐽🎟— The Facility (@SHSFacility) October 3, 2019
Windermere donating for every touchdown: Windermere Stanwood Camano teamed up with the Stanwood football team and will donate $50 for every Spartan touchdown this season as part of their #tacklehomelessness campaign. Money raised through Windermere Stanwood and Camano Island and the Windermere Foundation will benefit the Stanwood Camano Community Resources Foundation. “We chose the Stanwood Camano Community Resources Foundation because their anti-poverty programs are strategically designed to relieve the effects and address the cause of poverty,” said Marla Heagle, owner/broker of Windermere Real Estate Stanwood and Camano Island. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to engage with our community in such a meaningful way, and we feel privileged to be able to give back to the place where we live and work." For more information and to donate to the Windermere Foundation and its efforts in Stanwood and Camano Island, visit windermere.com/foundation.
