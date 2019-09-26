Week 4: Time for a quick preview of the matchup between Stanwood at Oak Harbor 7 p.m. Friday at Oak Harbor High.
Oak Harbor: The new-look Wildcats (1-2) are still trying to discover who they are. After a season-opening 29-14 victory over Seaquam Secondary, in Delta, British Columbia, the Wildcats were shutout 42-0 by Marysville-Pilchuck and routed 47-13 by Sedro-Woolley. In fact, that latest loss could have been worse. The Wildcats allowed the Cubs' QB to complete 13 of 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns, but four scores were erased because of Sedro penalties, including a 78-yard pass, 90-yard interception and a 40-yard run. On offense, 127 yards of Oak Harbor's 210 total yards came through the air — an about face from the past 11 years of Wildcat football when the run game led the way. The change stems from the new coaching staff. Longtime head coach Jay Turner resigned after 11 seasons, opening the door for new head coach Marcus Hughes, who seems to be emphasizing the passing attack more. “We are so close. You may not see that from the stands, but we are one block, one dropped pass from being where we want to be," Hughes told the Whidbey News Times after Friday's loss. The staff is “still learning” the personnel and is “trying to piece it all together.”
Stanwood: The Spartans (1-2) head across Saratoga Passage for the first time since 2016 in search of their first win against Oak Harbor since 2009. Like the Wildcats, the Spartans enjoyed a successful Week 1 only to suffer a pair of defeats. Both Marysville-Getchell and Arlington packed the box to take away the run threat, daring the Spartans to throw. “We know they’ll make us throw, so we have to be able to throw our concepts and widen the defense back out,” Keizer said. Under center will be Wyatt Custer, who was 13-of-31 for 159 yards, one TD and one INT. A handful of dinged up Spartans are expected to return from injury, including Caden Carrigan, who led the Spartan ground attack in the opener. "We should be back at full strength," Keizer said. However, the key will be to win the turnover battle. Three turnovers last week allowed Arlington to turn a two-score game into a five-score game in a matter of minutes. "We have to treat every game like it was the playoffs," Keizer said. "If everyone goes out and does their job, doing things we can control, and get a win, we'll be right in the thick of it."
What happened last time: Oak Harbor ran away with a 35-7 win over Stanwood.
Follow the game: The Spartans play at 7 p.m. Friday at Oak Harbor. Listen online at tcsnsports.com starting at 6:30 p.m. and follow reporter Evan Caldwell on Twitter (@evan_SCN) and Instagram (@evancaldwell.scn).
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.