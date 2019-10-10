Week 6: Time for a quick preview of the matchup between Stanwood and Shorecrest 7 p.m. Friday at Shoreline Stadium in Shoreline.
Shorecrest: The Scots (4-1) are coming off one of their program's biggest wins in recent memory: A 36-35 come-from-behind win over the Snohomish Panthers. Down 7 deficit with less than 3 minutes to play, Shorecrest marched 65 yards in 10 plays for a score and opted for the dagger with a two-point conversion. “It wasn’t a difficult choice,” Shorecrest coach Brandon Christensen told the Everett Herald. “My seniors came over and said, ‘Let’s go for it.’ So I believe in them. They told me they could get it.” Shorecrest senior quarterback Eladio Fountain went 20-of-36 for 271 yards and five touchdowns leading the Scots' spread offense. The Scots feature plenty of speed and size, but, until last week, had yet to find a groove — scoring 14 points or less in three of its first four games. They hope they've discovered the recipe for success after last week's 24-point second-half outburst.
Stanwood: The Spartans (2-3) fell to unbeaten Marysville-Pilchuck (ranked No. 9 by the Seattle Times and No. 11 by the AP) last week, but scored 22 points — the most the Tommies have allowed this season. They showed plenty of good things to build upon, including in the passing game and the defensive interior. The Spartans also have some experience heading into this matchup: They scrimmaged in the spring. "It was very competitive," head coach Eric Keizer recalls. "It's going to be a big game for us — a chance to get back to 3-3." The Spartans will again lean on Caden Lukehart under center. The junior looked good when he wasn't being harassed out of the pocket by the Tommies. The Spartans opened last week's game with a hurry-up spread look, finding some early success. If they can get that part of the game clicking, it should open up the run game.
What happened last time: The Spartans beat Shorecrest 31-23 last year in Stanwood.
Follow the game: The Spartans play at 7 p.m. Friday at Shorecrest. Listen online at tcsnsports.com starting at 6:30 p.m. and follow reporter Evan Caldwell on Twitter (@evan_SCN) and Instagram (@evancaldwell.scn).
Next week is homecoming: Stanwood's homecoming will be a tad different than previous years, largely due to construction at the stadium. New this year: The homecoming parade — which had traditionally circled the football field at halftime — starts at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in downtown Stanwood. The parade, featuring Stanwood students and staff, will move west from the Amtrak station along 271st St. NW to 99th Ave. NW and back through Heritage Park.
Windermere donating for every touchdown: Windermere Stanwood Camano teamed up with the Stanwood football team and will donate $50 for every Spartan touchdown this season as part of their #tacklehomelessness campaign. Money raised through Windermere Stanwood and Camano Island and the Windermere Foundation will benefit the Stanwood Camano Community Resources Foundation.
