The Wesco 3A basketball tournament starts Wednesday with the Stanwood girls traveling to Everett in a play-in game.
The No. 9-seed Spartans need to win to keep their season alive. Should that happen, Stanwood will travel to No. 1 seed Shorecrest (13-1 in league, 19-1 overall) on Friday in the opening round of the double-elimination tourney.
The Spartans lost to Everett 56-48 on Feb. 4. Three days earlier, Stanwood played Shorecrest tough in a narrow 39-36 loss.
It’s official: Spartans go to Everett on Wednesday. Winner goes to Shorecrest on Friday. https://t.co/S1aBvGDkXQ pic.twitter.com/EiA6KdkGNi— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) February 11, 2020
The Stanwood boys (11-3, 15-5) secured the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of Thursday's Ferndale-Arlington play-in game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Spartans did not face Ferndale (5-8 in the Northwest Conference, 10-10 overall) this season. Stanwood lost a thrilling overtime game to Arlington at home on Jan. 31 in front of a packed house.
A Stilly Cup rematch — in what could also be the final game on Stanwood's court before opening the new school and gym for next season — would likely stuff the facility to capacity.
Both the Spartan boys and girls wrapped up their regular seasons on Monday against Marysville-Pilchuck teams. The girls ran away with a 76-10 victory over the Tomahawks. The boys lost to the league-unbeaten Tommies 76-31.
Listen to both Spartan games at TCSNsports.com.
The Arlington-Stanwood rematch could happen on Saturday https://t.co/I1p8izVuDv pic.twitter.com/1cJvDCnDvo— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) February 11, 2020
