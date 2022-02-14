Stanwood is sending 12 wrestlers — 10 boys and two girls — to Mat Classic XXXIII this weekend at the Tacoma Dome.
Boys wrestling
Three Spartans won a regional title in their weight class, helping power Stanwood to a second-place finish in the team standings behind Yelm.
“They’re hungry,” head coach Ray Mather said. “They’re not done yet.”
Tyler Rhue took the 126-pound title, Keaton Mayernik claimed the 132-pound championship and
Mason Ferguson earned the 182-pound crown.
“Keaton is starting to come on. (Regionals) was his best tournament in a long time,” Mather said. “And Tyler and Mason are wrestling really well right now, too.”
The top five from each weight class qualified for Mat Classic.
For the Spartans that included: Bryan Roodzandt (third at 120 pounds), Lane Ovenell (third at 132 pounds), Ryder Bumgarner (third at 170 pounds), Aven Anderson (fourth at 113 pounds), Cameron O’Neill (fourth at 138 pounds), Elijah Fleck (fourth at 195 pounds) and Carter Kinney (fifth at 182 pounds).
“Carter really wrestled his tail off Saturday and fought back to pin a guy to get to state,” Mather said. “And to have Aven Anderson make it as a freshman after sitting out much of the year is huge.”
Marc Hruschka and Cruise Swanson each placed eighth in their weight classes to earn points for the Spartans, who placed second as a team behind Yelm.
The regional showdown in Snohomish featured teams from the Northwest Conference, Wesco 3A North, South Sound Conference and Olympic League. The event came a week after Stanwood captured the first sub-district title in program history.
“I’ve got a good group,” Mather said.
Now the Spartans take their group — the No. 6-ranked team in 3A by Washington Wrestling Report — to Tacoma for the state championships Friday and Saturday.
Regional boys wrestling tournament, Stanwood placers:
- 106-pound weight class: 8th: William Carpenter (Monroe) pinned Marc Hruschka (Stanwood) in 3:00.
- 113: 4th: Nathaniel Sanchez (North Thurston) 12-5 dec. over Aven Andersen (Stanwood) 12-5
- 120: 3rd: Bryan Roodzant (Stanwood) won 5-4 in sudden victory over Tristan Valendo (North Thurston)
- 126: 1st: Tyler Rhue (Stanwood) 7-5 dec. over Ryan Wilson (Mount Vernon)
- 132: 3rd: Lane Ovenell (Stanwood) 12-0 major decision over Adrian Finsrud (Ferndale)
- 132: 1st: Keaton Mayernik (Stanwood) 5-0 dec. over Lake Harris (Yelm)
- 138: 4th: Caleb Harris (Yelm) pinned Cameron O`Neill (Stanwood) in 2:38
- 160: 8th: Logan Babb-Day (Yelm) pinned Cruise Swanson (Stanwood) in 0:43
- 170: 3rd: Ryder Bumgarner (Stanwood) won by injury default over Jack Kelley (Snohomish)
- 182: 1st: Mason Ferguson (Stanwood) 3-0 dec. over Bruce Price (North Thurston)
- 182: 5th: Carter Kinney (Stanwood) pinned Jase Caveny (Everett) in 4:28
- 195: 4th: Ethan Frati (Snohomish) won by injury default over Elijah Fleck (Stanwood)
Boys Wrestling finishes 2nd at Regionals, sending 10 guys to State! #MatClassic— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) February 13, 2022
Girls wrestling
The Spartans’ two seniors aren’t quite done with their season just yet.
Hailey Rich went 3-0 to capture the 170-pound title, and Aliya Hammons placed fourth in the 115-pound bracket.
“Hailey had some tough matches,” head coach Marcus Requa said. “She had a good throw in the opening match to get a pin. Then against a bigger, stronger girl she was able to get a reversal for another pin. And in the title match, she was behind and had to battle back but found another pin.”
Rich, ranked No. 6 in the state in her weight class by Washington Wrestling Report, is 27-2 on the year.
Hammons opened with a narrow 11-9 victory before running into eventual champion and No. 4-ranked Malia Welch (31-0), who won by tech fall. Hammons rebounded with a 9-4 decision in the consolation semifinals.
“I’m very happy with the way Aliya performed. She wrestled well even though the score doesn't reflect that,” Requa said. “But her attitude and the way she fought speaks volumes. She had to battle her way back — and did.”
Laela Ridgeway placed eighth, going 1-1 before getting injured in her third match.
Regional girls wrestling tournament, Stanwood placers:
- 115: 4th: Parker Halgren (Mount Vernon) 9-2 dec. over Aliya Hammons (Stanwood)
- 115: 8th: Sydney Pemble (Glacier Peak) won by injury default over Laela Ridgeway (Stanwood)
- 170: 1st: Hailey Rich (Stanwood) pinned Gabriella Cortes (Mount Baker) in 4:37.
12 Spartan Wrestlers are State bound! #MatClassicXXXIII Congrats to Regional Champs Tyler Rhue, Keaton Mayernik, Hailey Rich, Mason Ferguson. 3rd- Bryan Roodzant, Lane Ovenell, Ryder Bumgarner. 4th- Aven Andersen, Aliya Hammons, Cameron O’Neill, Elijah Fleck. 5th- Carter Kinney pic.twitter.com/VgwLPEY8oR— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) February 14, 2022
Boys basketball
Finding any rhythm offensively proved a challenge in the midst of a knock-down, drag-out battle of plastering defenses.
“They were really heavy on the pressure in the backcourt,” head coach Josh Thayer said of the visiting Mount Vernon Bulldogs. “It gave us a few issues.”
However, Stanwood was equally stout against the Bulldogs offense to help them win 60-48 Saturday.
“Our biggest key of the game was making sure we were locked in on D, being disciplined,” Thayer said. “We cycled through different defenses during the game. … It was a good, gritty win.”
Between the tip and the final horn, both teams poked and prodded where they could, searching for any kind of spark offensively. Stanwood led for most of the game, but never by much.
“We just couldn’t get that lead extension past 5 or 6,” Thayer said. “But in the last three games, other teams have made their run late in the second half and we were able to handle the punch and punch back.”
The Spartans were able to follow that script after seeing Mount Vernon narrow the gap in the third quarter. Stanwood was able to cobble together a few key 3s and connect on their free throws to advance them to a winner-to-state semifinal against Ferndale on Wednesday at Everett College.
“I think we’re playing our best basketball over the last week and half,” Thayer said. “The boys are hungry to keep this thing going.”
The Spartans had four players in double-digits, led by Kaeden McGlothin who scored 10 of his team-high 13 in the second half. He also raked in about 15 rebounds for a double-double.
“That was his best rebounding performance,” Thayer said. “When he really wants it, he can get any board.”
Mack Hepper added 12 points, John Floyd had 11 and Owen Thayer added 10.
On Feb. 8, Stanwood answered each Everett run to pull away for a 66-49 win.
The Spartans ran out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Seagulls fought back to tie the game up at 18 early in the second period. Then Stanwood caught fire, outscoring Everett 21-6 in the final 6 minutes to take a 39-24 lead into halftime.
The Seagulls clawed back a bit in the third quarter, but the Spartans reasserted themselves in the final frame to seal a victory.
Stanwood found success from beyond the arc, connecting on 10 3s — eight in the first half.
The Spartans were led by John Floyd, who scored 20. Kaeden McGlothin had 18, Max Mayo added 12 and Brandt Gilbertson scored 10.
Next the Spartans take on Ferndale at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Everett College.
“We just need to bring energy,” Josh Thayer said. “They’ll probably press us, and we need to take care of the ball. For us, it all starts on the defensive end, and it flows into the offense.”
Hoops are both one win away from a state tournament trip! 🏀Tue 2/15: @StanwoodGBB plays Snohomish at Marysville-Pilchuck, 7:15pmWed 2/16: @StanwoodBoysbb plays Ferndale at Everett CC, 7:15pmGO SPARTANS— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) February 13, 2022
Updated district basketball brackets https://t.co/MZdvkcFxOg pic.twitter.com/fw4VtghGCI— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) February 13, 2022
Girls Basketball
The Spartans are continuing to find success in their pick-your-poison style of basketball.
“We have the physicality inside, so if the other team collapses, we have shooters outside,” senior Ava Cook said. “They have to make a choice.”
The recipe proved fruitful in a pair of convincing district tournament wins last week on their home court — a 66-29 win Feb. 7 over Mountlake Terrace and a 57-39 win Feb. 11 over Lynnwood.
The Spartans are now one win from punching their ticket to the regional round of the state 3A tournament. They face Snohomish on Tuesday at Marysville-Pilchuck in a district semifinal game.
“We wanted to take advantage of our size and strength,” head coach Alex Iverson said.
Offensively, the Spartans routinely fed the ball into Cook and Vivienne Berrett in the paint who could put up a shot or dish out to a shooter.
Against Lynnwood, Stanwood jumped out to an early 16-9 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Berrett led with 20 points and 9 rebounds, Cook had 10 points and 8 rebounds, and Paige Almanza added 8 points. As a team, the Spartans collected 35 rebounds.
“Rebounding is really important to us,” Cook said. “It’s something we really focus on. We’re scrappy and fight for every ball.”
Cook and Iverson said another element fueling the Spartans — winners of six in a row and ranked as the No. 10 team in 3A, per the state’s RPI — is a burgeoning sense of consistency and chemistry.
“It has been nice to be able to have the same group of girls on a regular basis after battling a number of issues in January,” Iverson said. “We’re doing a lot less thinking and more playing than during the first part of the year. We’re trusting each other, and it’s showing.”
Cook said the lineup stability has “put our chemistry back to normal.”
In the win over Mountlake Terrace, Stanwood jumped out to a quick 25-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. They outscored the Hawks in each quarter, including holding Mountlake Terrace scoreless in the second period.
The Spartans were led by Tatum Brager, who scored all her 15 points from five 3s. Stanwood also got 12 from Cook, 11 from Chloe Santeford, 8 from Berrett and 8 from La'Tana Swinton. As a team, the Spartans collected 39 rebounds.
“In both games, we started out really well, really dialed in,” Iverson said. “That’s something we really work on. We want to dictate the flow, the rhythm.”
The Spartans will face a Snohomish team Tuesday for the first time this season after a handful of COVID-related postponements last month.
“We’re very excited for it,” Cook said of the winner-to-state showdown. “We haven’t been to state since my freshman year (in 2019). It’s a big deal. Hopefully, we can do something special.”
The winner of the semifinal will play either Arlington or Everett at 8 p.m. Saturday at Everett College. The loser will play either Ferndale or Mountlake Terrace at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Everett College in another winner-to-state game.
“We have so many different girls — speedy, the best shooters, Viv brings the physicality, girls who push the ball well — and all of it plays so well together,” Cook said. “I think we just have to keep doing what we’re doing and not let other teams dictate anything.”
Congrats to Spartan Boys Swim on a great season! 💦 pic.twitter.com/MFAXdJh9lB— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) February 13, 2022
Boys swimming
The Spartans continued to post faster times right up to the end.
Stanwood placed eighth out of 15 teams at districts Saturday, but won’t advance any swimmers to this weekend’s state championships.
“It’s always a disappointment when you don’t get to state, but they swam as best they could,” head coach Connie Schmidt said. “They finished on a high note for them with more personal best times. Can’t ask for much more than that.”
A handful of Spartans finished just shy of advancing, including Lloyd Hau in the 100-yard breaststroke, Aiden Link in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
“I’m proud of the team and our six seniors,” Schmidt said. “But we have lots of kids real excited about next year.”
