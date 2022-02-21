Tyler Rhue ripped off three straight wins to reach the 126-pound title match.
His reward was a showdown against undefeated two-time state champion Kenndyl Mobley of North Central.
“I just went out there and tried to let it fly,” the Spartan junior said after the 8-2 loss to earn second place at Mat Classic XXXIII. “I’m not disappointed, but I’m not satisfied.”
Rhue and many of his fellow Spartans said they plan to build off of the team’s seventh place finish at the state championships last weekend.
“I don’t dwell on it, but I will use it as motivation,” Rhue said. “We have a good solid base with this team, and we’ll be back next year.”
Head coach Ray Mather the event will help the junior-laden team make a push to the podium next year.
“We had some great moments and some tough moments,” he said. “It shows them how to prepare for a grind like this.”
Stanwood junior Keaton Mayernik was cruising toward a finals match in the 132-pound bracket but was upended in the semifinal by a controversial last-second call that Mather challenged unsuccessfully.
“That semifinal was tough, but it was one of the best matches from Keaton all year,” Mather said.
Instead, Cole Turner of Mead walked away with a 3-2 decision, bumping Mayernik into a consolation semifinal.
“Yes, it was heartbreaking, but I had an odd calmness about it,” Mayernik said. “I had to push through the adversity and have the right mindset. And I think that helped.”
Mayernik went on to best Hermiston’s Daniel Garza 5-2 to advance to the third/fourth-place match against Cheney’s Joe Showalter, which Mayernik controlled throughout to win 5-0
“I was hoping for first, but I got the next best thing,” the junior said.
Mayernik next has a busy offseason with wrestling in Estonia and at the Fargo, North Dakota tournament, with the goal to claim a state title next season.
“It’s going to take focus. I want to focus on having fun, and focus on dominating,” he said.
Mather said Mayernik’s rebound from the narrow semifinal defeat was telling.
“To be able to regroup yourself and persevere, it showed a lot of character,” he said.
Stanwood senior Hailey Rich rebounded from two Day 2 pins to claim fifth place in the 170-pound bracket.
Rich, who said she was wrestling through a nagging shoulder injury, pinned Kenya Cruz of Thomas Jefferson in 2:53 to claim her medal.
“I was fired up,” Rich said of her attitude heading into the fifth-place match. “I really didn’t want 6th.”
Rich said improving on her 0-2 state appearance as a freshman was a goal.
“It was a hard journey. A lot of girls helped me get through a lot of stuff to be here,” she said.
Spartan junior Bryan Roodzant lost his opener in the 120-pound bracket only to gut out a win in overtime and a 5-2 decision to guarantee a medal.
Roodzant fell 6-0 to Lucas Lyle of Prairie to get eighth place.
Eight other Spartans wrestled at Mat Classic, but did not place:
- Aven Andersen at 113 pounds went 2-2.
- Aliya Hammons at 115 went 1-2.
- Lane Ovenell at 132 went 2-2.
- Cameron O’Neill at 138 went 2-2.
- Ryder Bumgarner at 170 went 2-2.
- Mason Ferguson at 182 went 1-2.
- Carter Kinney at 182 went 0-2.
- Elijah Fleck at 195 went 2-2.
Boys swimming
Stanwood’s Aidan Link received a late bid Monday, Feb. 14, for the 50-yard freestyle in the 3A state championships — the lone Spartan to advance.
Link placed 22nd out of 24 swimmers in the prelims on Friday with a season-best time of 23.16 seconds.
Way to go, Aidan! #stanwoodswim #wiaastate pic.twitter.com/NN2rwtBQeS— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) February 19, 2022
Girls basketball
The Spartans are heading to the Dome.
But first the Stanwood girls basketball team will play Garfield on Friday or Saturday at a place yet to be determined in the regional round. Win or lose, the Spartans then advance to the state tournament the following week in the Tacoma Dome.
Stanwood locked up the trip to state — the program’s first since a fifth-place finish in 2018 — with a 54-46 victory over Snohomish on Feb. 15 at Marysville-Pilchuck in a district tournament semifinal game.
“We’re excited, this was the goal,” head coach Alex Iverson said of the state berth.
Against Snohomish, the Spartans found themselves trailing 15-8 after a slow first quarter against a Panthers team with a plastering defense. Stanwood and Snohomish never faced each other this year due to COVID-related cancellations and postponements.
But Stanwood cranked up the tempo and started to feed 6-foot-4 Vivienne Berrett in the paint — something the Panthers couldn’t stop. Berrett finished with a game-high 27 points.
The momentum swung the Spartans’ way late in the second quarter during a 14-5 run punctuated with an Ava Cook layin at the buzzer to trim the Panthers’ lead to 25-24 heading into the half. Cook scored 11 points in the game.
“Ava hit that buzzer-beater and we were only down 1, but it felt like we were up 10,” Iverson said.
The two squads battled to a 39-39 tie heading into the final period. That’s when Tatum Brager nailed back-to-back 3s to put Stanwood ahead for good.
“Those two 3s were what separated us, it was deflating for them,” Iverson said. “Those were huge shots.”
The win earned the Spartans a date Saturday night with rival Arlington for the district title.
Stanwood started hot, racing out to a 29-23 halftime lead.
“The girls looked great, confident, aggressive,” Iverson said.
But a few Spartan fouls early in the second half and a few big shots by the Eagles swung momentum to Arlington, which went on to win 52-39.
“They got momentum and we struggled to recover,” Iverson said.
The Spartans were led by Berrett’s double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Cook added nine points and Brager had six.
“To win big games, you gotta be in big games,” Iverson said. “This experience and exposure will hopefully help us for the next time and help us to improve upon mental toughness.”
🚨 3A State: Regional Round🏀 @StanwoodGBB vs Garfield📍 Bellevue College ⏱ 4:00pm 📆 Saturday, February 26 pic.twitter.com/3YrC9Bq4tk— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) February 21, 2022
Boys basketball
Back-to-back district losses ended the Spartans’ season.
“It’s unfortunate. We’d like to have another week of basketball, but our boys left it all out on the floor,” head coach Josh Thayer said. “They did everything we asked.”
Stanwood’s run ended in the district tournament Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at Everett College after Shorecrest rallied to beat Stanwood 59-56.
A third-quarter surge pushed Stanwood’s lead after three quarters to 43-33, but the Scots started chipping away and outscored
“We got into some foul trouble in the third,” Thayer said of the Spartans who had 10 team fouls by end of the third quarter and then sent the Scots to the foul line 10 times in the fourth. “When you’re up 10, all you want is that clock to tick tick tick. And when they’re on the line, the clock stops, they’re gaining points and it spells trouble.”
Kaeden McGlothin led the team with 15 points and nine rebounds. Mack Hepper and John Floyd each scored 11 points.
The Spartans found themselves in the elimination game after a 72-65 district semifinal loss to Ferndale on Feb. 16 at Everett College.
The Spartans were down a point in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Eagles ripped off a 14-4 run to advance into the title game against Mountlake Terrace.
Stanwood connected on 11 3-pointers in the game. John Floyd, who nailed three 3s, scored a team-high 19. Owen Thayer hit four 3s and had 15 points. McGlothin added 12 points and Max Mayo had 10.
In both games, the Spartans did not find their way to the free throw line. Stanwood had a combined 12 free throws compared to 57 by Ferndale and Shorecrest.
“That was the difference,” Josh Thayer said.
Nonetheless, Thayer called the season a success.
“Not many people in the preseason thought we’d be in back-to-back winner-to-regional games,” he said. “I think our boys surpassed expectations, and I thought we earned all of our successes this year. We took down the district champs at home. We took down our archrivals. We battled and had fun and got better as the season went on.”
Congrats on a great season guys. Thank you, seniors! https://t.co/4dezotcZPX— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) February 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.