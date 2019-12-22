The Spartan boys basketball team opened league play with wins at Edmonds-Woodway and Archbishop Murphy last week.
“Two tough road wins, we’ll take that,” head coach Zach Ward said.
Stanwood (3-2 overall, 2-0 league) opened the week with a 60-55 victory Wednesday, Dec. 18 over Edmonds-Woodway. The Spartans, who trailed 26-25 at half, pulled away in the second half.
“Jake (Cleary) got it going in the third quarter,” Ward said of the junior who led the team with 24 points and 12 boards. Cort Roberson added 16 points and five rebounds; Kaeden McGlothin scored 12 and grabbed seven boards; and Cam Everett had five points and 10 rebounds.
On Friday at Archbishop Murphy, the Wildcats defense swarmed Cleary, freeing up Roberson.
“Archbishop tried taking Jake away, but the guys did a good job finding Cort,” Ward said of the junior who led the team with 29 points — 21 in the first half.
The Spartan defense caused 30 turnovers in the 63-40 victory. Everett added 15 points and McGlothin had 10.
“They’re getting the defensive stuff figured out,” Ward said. “I think the kids realize they’ll need to defend to win. We just need to keep doing what we’ve established and start strong, play with urgency.”
The Spartans next head to the Blaine Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-28 where they’ll face Blaine (5-1) and Lummi Nation (5-1).
Girls Basketball
The Spartans dropped a pair of league games last week to Edmonds-Woodway and Archbishop Murphy.
On Dec. 17, Stanwood lost 65-47 to the Warriors. All but one Spartan scored at least one point, led by Chloe Santeford’s 10, Shelby Lund’s nine and Madison Plautz’s seven.
On Dec. 20, the Spartans dropped a close one 48-44. Stanwood was led by Grace Walker, who scored 14 points, and Lund, who added 12.
Stanwood next hits the court at home Jan. 2 against Bothell in a nonleague match before traveling to Lynnwood on Jan. 3 to resume Wesco play.
Boys Wrestling
Stanwood continues to pile up victories as it steamrolls into the New Year with high hopes.
After convincing wins Wednesday, Dec. 18, at a double dual against Squalicum and Shorecrest, the Spartans handily won the Graham Morin Invitational on Saturday at Squalicum with 207 points — 43.5 points ahead of second place.
“I think they like being with each other, working out and practicing,” head coach Ray Mather said. “That goes a long way because when you get in a tough spot, that’s what helps them fight through.”
Stanwood got first-place finishes Saturday from Tyler Rhue at 106 pounds, Keaton Mayernik at 120, Isaac Ortega at 145, Ryder Bumgarner at 152 and Riley Van Scoy at 170.
Ortega, who was wrestling up a weight class, earned his win in overtime with a takedown.
“People were on the edge of their seats,” Mather said. “It was probably the match of the night.”
Overall, the Spartans are the ninth-ranked 3A team in the state, according to washingtonwrestlingreport.net. Seven Stanwood wrestlers are ranked in the top 10 in their weight class, including No. 1-ranked Ortega and Van Scoy.
Stanwood also got top-five finishes from six other Spartans. Lane Ovenell took second place at 106 pounds, Bryan Roodzant was third at 113, Mason Ferguson won third at 160, Will Inghram placed third at 195, Anthony Fitzgibbon claimed fifth at 195, and Chris Tabor got fifth at 220.
“Ryder Bumgarner stood out,” Mather said. “He’s been improving every week — first he didn’t place, then the previous week he took third, then last week he won it.”
The Spartans return to the mat on Jan. 9 at Marysville-Getchell. Stanwood’s first home event of the season is Jan. 16 against Arlington.
Boys Swimming
The Spartans dropped a close meet to Mount Vernon 92-78, but several Stanwood swimmers continued to see their times drop, too.
“Overall, it was a nother great meet where we’re continueing to get faster,” head coach Connie Schmidt said.
Nehamiah Haskin swam the 100 yard freestyle in 57.99 seconds — a district qualifying time. Teammates Preston Ing, Bryce Barr, Syler Velasquez and Aidan Link posted improvements in three events. Tycen Johnson, Josh Evans, Thor Uhrich, Matthew Lewman and Malcolm Childs each posted significant drops in time in their races, too, Schmidt said.
The Spartans next dive into the pool on Jan. 7 when they host Kamiak, and then again on Jan. 9 when they host Glacier Peak and Snohomish.
