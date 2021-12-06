It took six quarters, but the Spartans eventually heated up.
Stanwood boys basketball dropped its season opener Dec. 1 to Lakewood, 46-43, and trailed Lake Stevens by 10 at halftime on Dec. 3.
“Looking back, there weren’t many bad shot selections,” head coach Josh Thayer said of the first six quarters of the Spartan hoops season. “Everything was pretty open; we just didn’t knock it down.”
Up to then, the chilly Spartans had been shooting about 30% from the field.
“We were fortunate to be down only 10 by halftime,” Thayer said of a Spartan squad that also had coughed up 17 first-half turnovers to the Vikings.
But then the shots started falling.
Stanwood outscored Lake Stevens 43-21 in the second half to comfortably pull away for a 70-58 victory.
“It was a dog fight; it was scrappy,” he said. “The winner was going to be whichever team would step up to the challenge.”
The second-half surge was powered by a stingy Spartan defense, which had been present all week.
“Defensively, the pressure and intensity was heightened, we brought a lot more,” Thayer said. “We need that to give us that spark.”
“Brandt Gilbertson coming in off the bench was huge,” he said. “His defensive energy and rebounding was huge. He was flying around on D.”
Against the Vikings, Owen Thayer led the team with 22 points. Kaeden McGlothin added 14 points — 12 scored in the second half. Mack Hepper and John Floyd each scored 10.
“Owen (Thayer) had a good breakout game against Lake Stevens,” Josh Thayer said. “To have our point guard shoot the ball well builds confidence.
“And it was good to see John Floyd knock down a couple big shots,” he added.
Against Lakewood, Hepper scored 10 points, Kolten Scott had 9, Floyd added 7 and McGlothin chipped in 6.
Next, the Spartans travel Wednesday to Glacier Peak before returning home Friday to host Lynnwood.
“Moving forward, I think we try to mimic the Lake Stevens game as much as possible as far as energy and intensity,” Thayer said. “The biggest thing is just bringing that good energy.”
Girls Basketball
Opening the season on the road with a new coach doesn’t seem to faze this well-oiled machine.
Stanwood rolled to a pair of convincing victories last week — 57-22 over Anacortes on Nov. 30 and 74-42 over Sedro-Woolley on Dec. 2.
While in each game the Spartans started a tad sluggish, they put the pedal to the metal in the second quarter, outscoring Anacortes 19-0 and Sedro-Woolley 27-8 to effectively put each contest out of reach at halftime.
“We came alive in the second quarter,” head coach Alex Iverson said. “They did a good job of not forcing too many shots. They play a very selfless style of basketball.”
.
Against Sedro-Woolley, Berrett led with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tatum Brager added 12 points, five boards and five assists. Ava DePew scored 11 points and tallied 11 boards. Every Spartans scored at least 2 points in the game.
“These girls are not afraid to play physical,” Iverson said. “Some teams are offensive focused, this team has the capability to play both ends ... . They’re not afraid of contact.
“They really pride themselves in that element. Look at some of the quarters where we have been allowing very few points,” he said.
Stanwood travels Thursday to Lynnwood for their lone game this week before finally returning for the home-opener against Everett on Dec. 17. The scheduled home game against Shorewood on Dec. 15 has been postponed due to the referee shortage.
“The next few games are an opportunity to see how we handle full-court pressure,” Iverson said of Lynnwood and Arlington, who traditionally feature a press defense. “We’re going to need to figure out where we stand battling full-court pressure. It will be a good test.”
Boys wrestling
The Spartans opened their season by winning the 13-team White River Classic on Saturday at White River High.
Tyler Rhue, Lane Ovenell and Mason Ferguson each won their weight class. Mark Hruschka, Aven Anderson, Keaton Mayernik, Preston Ing and Elijah Fleck all placed second in their weight class.
“It was a good start to the season,” head coach Ray Mather said. “Tyler Rhue wrestled a tough 4A kid (in the title match). Fleck, a freshman, displayed some amazing talent. Aven Anderson and Mark Hruschka are still kind of raw, but it was good for them to get this experience.”
The Spartans aren’t going to slow down. Stanwood hosts Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. Tuesday and travels Thursday to Edmonds-Woodway before traveling Saturday to the 36th annual Spud Walley Invitational at Sedro Woolley High.
“They’re going to see some tough competition this week, these are all top teams,” Mather said of the Spartans. “They’re going to learn a lot about key situations in tough matches and push themselves through some close matches. It all builds mental toughness.”
White River Classic, Dec. 4
- 106: Mark Hruschka (2nd)
- 113: Aven Anderson (2nd)
- 120: Bryan Roodzant (4th)
- 126: Tyler Rhue (1st)
- 132: Lane Ovenell (1st)
- 138: Keaton Mayernik (2nd)
- 160: Preston Ing (2nd)
- 182: Carter Kinney (4th)
- 195: Mason Ferguson (1st), Elijah Fleck (2nd)
- 220: Davin Arvelo (4th)
Girls wrestling
Stanwood opened its season with a ninth-place finish in a 37-team tournament Saturday at Yelm High.
“The team wrestled really well,” head coach Marcus Requa said. “Just their work ethic during the match. They took it to the opponent, there was no give up in them.”
The Spartans were led by Aliya Hammons (2nd) and Hailey Rich (3rd).
“It was a great way to start the season,” he said. “There’s a lot of potential with this team. There’s stuff we need to clean up and pick up more points.”
Stanwood travels Wednesday to a seven-team scramble at Lake Stevens High and Saturday to Everett High for a 12-team tournament.
“This is going to set your tone for the season,” Requa said. “You have to figure out how you can increase the intensity level … the girls did that Saturday.”
Yelm tournament, Dec. 4
- 115: Aliya Hammons (2nd)
- 170: Hailey Rich (3rd)
Boys swimming
The Spartans won 11 of the 12 events in their opening meet Dec. 3.
“I feel like we couldn't have asked for a better start,” head coach Connie Schmidt said. “They came out raring to go.”
Lloyd Hau already clocked district championship qualifying times in the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard butterfly. Chance Haugstad also swam a district-qualifying time in the 100 yard backstroke.
Daniel Demchuk, Larsen Haugstad and Chance Haugstad all swam personal best times in all four events they swam. Trip Schreiber swam three best times in his four events.
“To be able to come out on the first meet and better their previous times is a big feat,” Schmidt said. “It was quite a meet.”
The Spartans travel to a dual meet in Snohomish against Glacier Peak and Snohomish on Tuesday. Stanwood then hosts Archbishop Murphy on Thursday.
“We feel there’s some real potential with this team,” Schmidt said. “Their goal will be getting relays to state along with some individuals.”
Stanwood 116, Monroe 51: Dec. 3
- 200 Yard Medley Relay: Chance Haugstad, Lloyd Hau, Daniel Demchuk, Malcolm Childs (1st, 1:57.74); Isaac Smith, Larson Haugstad, Rory Polson, Luke Palaniuk (2nd, 2:02.50). 200 Yard Freestyle: Rory Polson (1st, 2:13.55); Isaac Smith (3rd, 2:22.68). 200 Yard IM: Lloyd Hau (1st, 2:17.36). 50 Yard Freestyle: Chance Haugstad (1st, 26.94); Luke Palaniuk (2nd, 28.00). 100 Yard Butterfly: Lloyd Hau (1st, 1:05.53); Daniel Demchuk (2nd, 1:12.40). 100 Yard Freestyle: Malcolm Childs (1st, 59.74); Matthew Brennan (3rd, 1:09.73). 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Malcolm Childs, Luke Palaniuk, Daniel Demchuk, Lloyd Hau (1st, 1:49.87); Trip Schreiber, Cooper Bain, Larson Haugstad, Matthew Brennan (2nd, 2:02.68). 100 Yard Backstroke: Chance Haugstad (1st, 1:08.60); Malcolm Childs (2nd, 1:13.52); Trip Schreiber (3rd, 1:25.35). 100 Yard Breaststroke: Larson Haugstad (2nd, 1:26.30). 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Daniel Demchuk, Rory Polson, Chance Haugstad, Isaac Smith (1st, 4:06.73).
