Cross Country
The Spartans capped their season with a solid showing at the 3A state cross country championships Saturday in Pasco.
The girls team finished 18th in the state, led by senior Leia Jones’ 24th place finish overall in 19:31.
“Our seniors had a fantastic season,” head coach Mike Evans said. “The course was a bit slow, but everyone ran so well.”
The girls team also featured Lael ten Hoopen (110th, 21:01.4), Aubree Carr (151st, 21:53.3), Kate Bladek (164th, 22:05.8) and Kylee Powell (182nd, 22:39.8).
“Hopefully getting to state is just the beginning,” Evans said.
Three Spartan boys advanced to the state championship as individuals. Stanwood was led by Ryker Belles (135th, 17:57.4), Owen Palmer (141st, 18:02.9) and Wouter Van Veen (170th, 18:28.9).
“The entire team has improved in 13 weeks more than any team I’ve ever coached,” Evans said. “Now, the next phase is to add in those summer miles before next season.”
Volleyball
The Spartans dropped their season finale 3-1 to Everett on Nov. 3, but still earned the No. 4 seed into the district tournament and the right to host a playoff game.
That game takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of the Shorecrest-Shorewood elimination game, which takes place in Stanwood prior to the Spartans’ match.
“There are things we need to clean up, but I think the girls are ready for that,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “I think they want to finish on a strong note.”
In the loss to the Seagulls, the Spartans fell 18-25, 16-25, 25-20, 12-25. Stanwood was led by Barrett Anderson (14 kills, 7 digs), Baylor Hezel (6 kills, 10 digs), Olivia Rueckert (5 kills, 4 blocks), Karli Neigemann (13 digs) and Grace Henken (2 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 22 assists).
“I think we’re ready to reset and go into the postseason with a clean slate,” Amundson said. “What happened before this no longer matters -- the good and the bad.”
Now the Spartans become one of the 12 teams fighting for four spots at state competition.
“We’ve got to go in and make sure we get our jobs done,” Amundson said.
Girls swimming
Fifteen Spartans competed at the district championships Friday and Saturday, but fell short of advancing to state.
However, there was plenty to celebrate, head coach Rita Peterson said.
“Our girls had an outstanding district meet,” Peterson said. “They swam for 34 best times, and all three relays set new season records.”
The Spartans’ top result was a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:53.1) by Ella Hess, Megan McCoy, Jazmyn Legg and Audri Day.
“Senior Audri Day was instrumental in leading our young team in their first district meet, and she swam her best time of the season in the 200 free on Friday night and anchored the 200 and 400 free relays both nights,” Peterson said.
Hess swam her best meet of the season, posting seven best times in her eight events, Peterson said.
Legg swam six best times in her seven events, including advancing to the top 16 of the 100 freestyle.
“Megan McCoy came out swinging as well,” Peterson said of the sophomore who had five best times in her six events. “At the last minute, we switched up what relays she would be swimming, and she tackled the 50 fly in the 200 medley without batting an eye.”
