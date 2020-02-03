About 20,000 Stanwood-Camano households lost power Friday night.
Pretty sure the missing electricity was concentrated in the cram-packed, buzzing Stanwood High gym.
High voltage seemingly ran through every player, coach and fan from the tip, triggering a frenetic pace of play that would set the tone for an all-time classic finish — for Eagles fans.
About two breathless hours after tipoff, Arlington’s Ethan Martin drained a go-ahead 3 with 1.9 seconds left in overtime to seal the Eagles hard-fought comeback and hand the Spartans their first league loss of the year.
The bucket also zapped the Spartans 13 game win streak — and the decibel-demolishing home crowd. Instead it was the well-represented Eagles faithful soaking in the victory long after the final buzzer.
“We had our chances to win,” head coach Zach Ward said. “Unfortunately we just had some tough breaks down the stretch. Things didn’t go our way.”
After battling to a 15-14 lead after one quarter of play, Stanwood pushed it’s lead to 31-23 at the break.
“Tons of action, lots of energy for sure,” Ward said. “Our game plan was right on, we had a good idea what they were going to do.”
But the Eagles had a power surge in the second half, including a momentum-swinging 9-0 run in the third quarter to breathe life into their rally.
Then, with less than 2 minutes left in the game and Arlington trailing 57-51, Martin sunk a corner 3-pointer and followed it with connecting on three free throws after being fouled on another attempt from beyond the arc to tie the game and force overtime.
The rivals went toe-to-toe in OT, muscling up key must-have shots one after another.
“We battled and battled and had some huge baskets and huge defensive stops,” Ward said.
Jake Cleary led the way with 22 points; Cam Everett added 13 points and eight boards; and Cort Roberson scored 14 points, but fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
Cleary hit a pair of free throws to put the Spartans up 63-59 with 30 seconds left, but a quick Arlington score, a couple turnovers by both squads and a few missed Spartan shots set up Martin’s game-winner.
“The bigger picture of the week is we did a lot better defensively,” Ward said. “We can still win the league, the only thing that changed is being undefeated in league, and that wasn’t a goal. Let it sting, motivate you, whatever, but move on. I think it’s good we play Monday (Feb. 3 hosting Shorecrest), good to get back out there.”
The rivalry game capped an already solid week for the Spartans, who beat Cedarcrest 74-56 on Jan. 27 and Marysville-Getchell 77-57 on Jan. 29.
In both games, the Spartans started strong and got stronger in the second half.
At Marysville-Getchell, the Spartans were led by 21 points and eight rebounds from Kaeden McGlothin; 17 points and seven boards from Cleary; 16 points and five rebounds from Roberson; and 12 points and six boards from Everett.
At Cedarcrest, Everett scored 24 and hauled in nine rebounds; Roberson added 19 points; and Cleary had 17 points.
The Spartans hosted Shorecrest on Monday and host Everett at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday for senior night and the regular-season home finale. Stanwood wraps up the regular season on Feb. 10 at undefeated Marysville-Pilchuck.
Girls basketball
Stanwood won two and lost two during an action-packed week.
After back-to-back wins Jan. 27 and 28 over Cedarcrest and Marsville-Getchell, the Spartans dropped close matches to Arlington and Shorecrest.
“We had two good wins and had chances to beat the No. 2- and No. 5-ranked teams — it was a good week,” head coach Trent Adams said. “I’ll put our defense up against anyone right now. We can definitely clean up stuff, but overall I love what I saw. I wouldn’t want to face us the postseason.”
Stanwood beat Cedarcrest 52-32 and topped Marysville-Getchell 38-30 — holding both squads well under their season scoring averages.
While the Spartans fell to Arlington 59-52 and lost to Shorecrest 39-36, the defensive trend continued as they held those teams below their average points per game, too.
“We went into Arlington and gave them everything they could handle,” Adams said. “It was a one-point game after three quarters. I know they’re upset, but what a battle. We had that place rocking.”
The Spartans, who led 17-8 after the first quarter, were able to break the Eagles’ press.
“When you can break a good press, it says something,” he said. “We’ve handled some really good presses in the last few weeks, so it’s nice to know we have the toolbox to counter it.”
Less than 24 hours later, the Spartans again were within a score of a league-leading team and a chance to win late.
“They came out and brought it yet again and almost got that one, too,” Adams said.
Against Arlington, Madi Plautz led with 12 points, Shelby Lund added 11 and Grace Walker had 10.
Against Cedarcrest, Lund led with 17, Walker had 11 and Viv Berrett added eight points.
At Shorecrest, Lund led with nine points, Plautz had eight and Walker added seven.
Stanwood travels to Everett on Tuesday and hosts Marysville-Pilchuck on Feb. 10 in the regular-season finale.
Girls Wrestling
The Spartans won the program’s first-ever home dual last week — a promising sign the sport is growing, head coach Todd Freeman said.
“It’s a big step forward,” he said of the traditional high school format instead of the scramble format mostly used to pair of a mix of smaller teams. “The girls are seeing that it’s a different mentality than a scramble. More energy.”
The Spartans funneled that energy into a 33-12 win over Sedro-Woolley on Jan. 29 on senior night.
“Feels good to go out there and get a win in a home dual,” senior Taylor Eldridge said. “It gives you confidence moving forward.”
Eldridge Opened the match with a 4-1 victory for her first non-pin win.
“We’ve been working on going out there thinking the match will go three rounds and needing to get points,” Freeman said.
Eldridge, a three-year wrestler, said she’s been working on continuing to improve.
“I know I need to keep working on movement, moving constantly and staying aggressive,” she said.
She was one of six Spartans to earn a win at the dual.
“We changed the way we practiced about two weeks ago,” Freeman said. “We were not moving well, we got to be more fluid. So we changed their drills … and the way they are looking at opportunities to shoot. We can see the change pay off already.”
On Saturday, the Spartans placed sixth at the 30-team Berserker Tournament at Curtis High behind five top-three finishes.
“Curtis was our last chance to get a look at competition before (postseason),” Freeman said.
The No. 12-ranked Spartans open districts Friday in Squalicum.
Feb. 1: Berserker Tournament at Curtis High
- 105: Aliya Hammons (second place)
- 145: Aleena Wiegand (third place)
- 170: Autumn Ortega (second place)
- 235: Chanel Siva (first place), Anna Schander (second place)
Jan. 29: Stanwood 33, Sedro-Woolley 12
- Taylor Eldridge wins 5-1
- Autumn Ortega wins by pin
- Anna Schander wins by pin
- Chanel Siva wins by pin
- Aleena Wiegand wins by pin
- Aliya Hammons wins by pin
Boys swimming
The Spartans took another step forward last week with 39 more best times in a 96-73 win over Oak Harbor on Jan. 30.
Bryce Barr notched a district time in the 200 yard individual medley, finishing in 2:26.98.
Keith Olson dropped 9 seconds in the 200 yard freestyle and placed second in his first time competing in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 7:01.09.
“That was awesome,” head coach Connie Schmidt said. “And as soon as he was done with 500, he went directly into the 200 free relay he had to swim.”
Grant Barrie broke his time in 500 yard freestyle by 12 seconds and broke his breaststroke time, Schmidt said. Aiden Link posted a new best time in the 100 yard butterfly, Dylan Link broke his best time in the 50 yard freestyle, Isaac Smith posted a 12-second improvement in the 100 yard freestyle and Taylor Kenoyer, dropped his 100 yard backstroke time by 4 seconds.
Next the Spartans host Lake Stevens on Tuesday in the home finale and senior night. Stanwood then sends a contingent to the regular-season finale on Thursday in Marysville. The district meet starts Feb. 12.
Jan. 29: Stanwood 96, Oak Harbor 73
- 200 freestyle: Tycen Johnson (S) 2:13.56;
- 100 freestyle: Bryce Barr (S) 1:00.58
- 500 freestyle: Grant Barrie (S) 6:52.22
- 200 freestyle relay: Stanwood (Dylan Link, Hunter Blackburn, Johnson, Barr) 1:44.03
- 100 backstroke: Jake Grant (S) 1:07.26
- 400 freestyle relay: Stanwood (Nehemiah Haskin, Link, Barr, Grant) 4:00.79.
