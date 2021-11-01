Cross country
Several Spartans advanced to the state 3A cross country championships this weekend, including the girls team.
The Stanwood girls placed second at the district championships Saturday at Lakewood High’s Hole in the Wall course.
Leia Jones led the way with a third-place finish among the 109 competitors in the 5k race, completing it in 18:53.1.
Jones, the lone senior, was followed by Lael ten Hoopen (10th, 20:06.9), Aubree Carr (19th, 20:45.3), Kate Bladek (32nd, 21:09.3), Mary Wilson (38th, 21:26.8), Lindsey Khoury (56th, 22:26.0) and Kylee Powell (61st, 22:38.9).
“You can tell when your team is ready to go, and they were ready to go. The look on their faces said it all. They were prepped, organized, knew what they wanted to do,” head coach Mike Evans said.
The boys team came tantalizingly close to joining the girls in Pasco for the state championships. Stanwood finished just two points behind Meadowdale for the final team slot to advance.
“They got a great start, and they were a little sad that it was so close, but they know they left it all on the trail,” Evans said. “They ran to their potential and got as close as they could.”
Instead, the Spartans will send three boys who finished 28th or higher at the district race onto state: Owen Palmer (16th, 17:08.79), Wouter Van Veen (24th, 17:21.98) and Ryker Belles (28th, 17:27.16).
Five out of the seven boys and five out of the seven girls posted personal records, including Powell, who dropped 67 seconds off her time from the Oct. 9 race on the same course.
The 12 Spartans — 10 runners and two alternates — head to the state meet Saturday in Pasco. The girls are the first Stanwood team to advance to state since 2015.
Volleyball
After a 3-0 sweep of Marysville-Getchell on Oct. 25, the Spartans stumbled in a 3-0 loss at Snohomish on Oct. 27.
“We had an off night against a good team, and you can’t do that and expect to win,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “We were never able to get into our own rhythm.”
The loss jeopardizes the chances of the Spartans claiming the Wesco crown — and possibly their chances of hosting a first-round district playoff game.
Stanwood wraps up its regular season Wednesday at Everett. The district tourney starts Nov. 9.
Against Marysville-Pilchuck, the Spartans won 3-0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-27) and were led by Jolene Henrikson (3 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs), Barrett Anderson (7 kills), Baylor Hezel (1 ace, 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 block), Piper Hardin (1 kill, 6 digs), Olivia Rueckert (8 kills, 2 digs, 1 block), Karli Niegemann (1 kill, 7 digs), Cailyn Conley (2 digs, 2 kills), Madilynne Heuett (1 kill, 1 block), Mischa Kessler (2 aces, 10 assists) and Grace Henken (3 aces, 14 assists, 6 digs).
In the loss to the Panthers, Stanwood fell in straight sets 26-24, 25-15, 25-23. The Spartans were led by Anderson (2 aces, 10 kills, 1 block), Rueckert (14 kills, 1 block) and Henken (23 assists).
Girls soccer
An Everett goal late in double overtime ended Stanwood’s season.
In a relentless rainstorm, the Spartans and Seagulls battled to a scoreless tie at the end of regulation in the opening round of the district tournament on Oct. 28.
Each squad created a handful of chances, but neither could capitalize — until a through-ball found a streaking Seagull for a goal with less than a minute remaining in the second 5-minute extra period.
“It was a tough loss. We were just off a bit, and I really couldn’t put my finger on why,” head coach Lori Stunz said. “But it was a great season, a great showing. No need to hang their heads. This is an amazing group of young women.”
The Spartans, who capped their regular season with a 3-1 win at Marysville-Getchell on Oct. 26, ended their season 10-7-0. The Spartans will graduate 11 seniors.
In the win over the Chargers, the Spartans got goals from Paige Almanza, Maggie Flickner and Emmalee Murry — her eighth goal of the season, all on set pieces.
Girls swimming
The Spartans made the most of the so-called “last chance” swim meet on Oct. 28.
Stanwood won the Wesco North JV Championships meet, powered by a season-high 63 best times, and picked up 12 more spots at the district championships Friday and Saturday in Snohomish.
“From the first race to the last race, the girls were exceptional,” head coach Rita Peterson said.
Darlena Schmitt dropped 10 seconds to pick up a wildcard spot in districts in the 200-yard freestyle.
Jazmyn Legg, Mackenzie Munro and Presley Polsek went 1-2-3 in the 200-yard individual medley to each snag district spots.
Katelin Hannum and Sarah Henderson picked up two spots in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, respectively. Izzy Avelenda earned a trip to districts in her first 100-yard butterfly swim of the season.
Megan McCoy and Mackenzie Munro went 1-2 in the 100-yard backstroke to also earn invites to districts. Mattea Ingram won the 100-yard breaststroke to get the last district spot.
But the 500-yard freestyle “was our event,” Peterson said of the Spartans claiming second through seventh places. “There were 21 total swimmers in this race, and 11 of them were Stanwood swimmers. It's the longest race in high school swimming, and I am so proud of how each of our swimmers did.”
Peterson said the young team made the most of the full season.
“This year has been the beginning of a rebuilding process for us, and we couldn't be more excited about where this team has ended up as we head into districts,” Peterson said. “It will be a chance for our inexperienced swimmers to see what a big championship meet looks like and get excited for next year, and veteran swimmers Ella Hess and Audri Day continue to be outstanding role models for the rest of the team.”
Boys tennis
The Spartans season ended at the district tournament last week.
All six of Stanwood’s players had advanced to the tourney: Brandt Gilbertson and Blake Reid; Connor Wickstrom and Cameron Bailey; Huston Rawls; and Morgan Zill.
Gilbertson and Reid came the closest to advancing to the state tournament, falling 7-6, 4-6, 5-7 in a winner-to-state match.
“It was one of the craziest matches,” head coach Ryan Ingram said. “They had five match-points in the third set to go to state, but the other team never stopped fighting. It was hard, I know they wanted it. … It stung, but very few Stanwood tennis players get as far as they did.
“It was a fantastic season overall,” the first-year coach continued. “We viewed it as a celebration — getting all six players to district and getting as far as we could.”
Ingram said the Spartan singles — Rawls and Zill — had some tough draws but battled hard.
“It was a memorable season,” he said. “I’m excited for the future.”
