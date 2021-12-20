Everett did not want to let Vivienne Barrett score.
Whenever the 6-foot-4 Spartan center touched the ball in the paint, a flock of Seagulls would collapse on her.
“Fortunately, if a team chooses to key on one of our players, we have 10 other girls who can shoot,” girls basketball head coach Alex Iverson said.
In Friday’s home-opening 53-38 victory over Everett, it was Cezanne DePew, Ava Cook and Tatum Brager who benefited with open looks.
DePew connected on five 3-pointers to lead Stanwood with 15 points, Cook recorded another double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Barger added nine points — all on 3-pointers.
Barrett, who scored 8 and collected 7 boards, took advantage of drawing the Seagulls’ attention.
“She was doing things that won’t show up on the stat sheet,” Iverson said of the junior.
Much like the rest of the roster, he added.
“They’re doing lots of things to make us successful,” he said of efforts such as energetic defense, hustle to loose balls and boxing out for rebounds. “They might not feel like they’re impacting the game, but it’s huge for us. It was key in the win Friday.”
The Spartans needed every advantage. The game started tight, and Everett’s scrappy long-armed defense pressured the Spartans into a handful of errors and turnovers in the first half.
“Everett got us out of some of the things we wanted to do,” Iverson said. “They have a lot of length and disrupted passing lanes, layups and shots.”
Stanwood clawed to a 17-14 lead after the first quarter before settling into their gameplan and build a 32-23 lead at halftime.
“We are still getting better, still learning,” Iverson said. “The best reps are game reps — and we haven’t had many of those so far.”
That changes this week for Stanwood (4-0). The Spartans travel to La Conner (7-0) on Tuesday and host Shorewood (2-4) on Wednesday.
Boys basketball
The Spartans went 1-1 for the third week in a row, earning a 60-54 win over Shorewood and falling 71-61 to Everett.
On Dec. 14 at Shorewood, the Spartans were led Kolten Bartram-Scott (17 points, 8 rebounds), Owen Thayer (10 points) and John Floyd (10 points).
Despite a hurried pregame because of transportation issues, the Spartans jumped out to an early 17-point lead.
“They started turning up the pressure and we got sloppy and they made a run to get within 2,” Josh Thayer said.
But Stanwood reset and held on for the win.
“When things don’t go your way, it can flip quick, and it did for us against Shorewood,” Josh Thayer said. “Instead, we turned it around, and we took more control. I think the boys did a good job regrouping and taking back charge of the game.”
On Dec. 16 at Everett, the Spartans took a four-point lead into the break, but couldn’t hold off the second-half Seagull surge.
Bartram-Scott led Stanwood with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Mack Hepper added 16 points and Owen Thayer had 15 — including three 3s.
“Credit to Everett. They killed us in transition,” Josh Thayer said of the Seagulls’ 24 points on fast-breaks.
The Spartans next travel to the Blaine Holiday Classic Dec. 28-29 to play Lynden Christian and Blaine. Stanwood returns home Jan. 5 to host Cascade and Jan. 7 to host rival Arlington.
“We’ll get in the gym, get a lot of shots up, go over what we need to do to move forward,” Thayer said. “We play two good teams (at Blaine), and that’s a chance to get more of a feel for what we need to do before we get into the heavy league stuff.”
Boys swimming
Stanwood won each of the 12 events in a convincing team win over Meadowdale on Thursday.
The Spartans posted 37 personal best times and logged three more district championship qualifying times.
Those district times were swum by Rory Polson in the 100-yard backstroke, Aiden Link in the 100 freestyle and Artem Parkhomtsev in the 100 breaststroke.
Ryker Belles, Sawyer Coburn, Emile Mailho and Lucas Stiers all posted best times in all their events, head coach Connie Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the team continued to log big drops in times, including Coburn posting a 24-second drop in the 100 breaststroke and Hunter Jones recording a 22-second drop in the 500 freestyle.
“We’re starting to dial in what events they are thinking about swimming at districts,” Schmidt said.
Meanwhile, the Spartans return to the pool after New Year with three events away from home: a meet Jan. 4 at Mariner, a meet Jan. 6 at Everett and the 30-team Kentridge Invitational on Jan. 8.
- Dec. 16: Stanwood 134, Meadowdale 25: 200-Yard Medley Relay: Isaac Smith, Lloyd Hau, Aidan Link, Daniel Demchuk (1st, 1:53.79); Chance Haugstad, Larson Haugstad, Artem Parkhomtsev, Trip Schreiber (2nd, 2:04.23); Luke Palaniuk, Hunter Jones, Matthew Brennan, Cooper Bain (3rd, 2:18.92). 200-Yard Freestyle: Aidan Link (1st, 2:12.49), Syler Velasquez (3rd, 2:19.48). 200-Yard IM: Lloyd Hau (1st, 2:13.12); Rory Polson (2nd, 2:24.86); Isaac Smith (3rd, 2:32.26). 50-Yard Freestyle: Artem Parkhomtsev (1st, 25.52); Daniel Demchuk (2nd, 26.33). 100-Yard Butterfly: Aidan Link (1st, 1:03.93); Malcolm Childs (2nd, 1:19.97); Taylor Kenoyer (3rd, 1:35.10). 100-Yard Freestyle: Daniel Demchuk (1st, 1:01.17); Chance Haugstad (2nd, 1:01.62). 500-Yard Freestyle: Isaac Smith (1st, 6:09.55); Hunter Jones (2nd, 6:22.09); Ryker Belles (3rd, 7:00.02). 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: Lloyd Hau, Malcolm Childs, Daniel Demchuk, Artem Parkhomtsev (1st, 1:43.73); Rory Polson, Matthew Brennan, Chance Haugstad, Syler Velasquez (2nd, 1:51.21). 100-Yard Backstroke: Rory Polson (1st, 1:07.22); Chance Haugstad (2nd, 1:09.40). 100-Yard Breaststroke: Lloyd Hau (1st, 1:08.81); Artem Parkhomtsev (2nd, 1:13.93); Larson Haugstad (3rd, 1:22.36). 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: Aidan Link, Isaac Smith, Malcolm Childs, Rory Polson (1st, 3:56.51); Hunter Jones, Trip Schreiber, Riley Tallquist, Syler Velasquez (3rd, 4:27.86).
