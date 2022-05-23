Track & Field
The Spartans are sending five athletes to the state 3A track and field championships this weekend at Mount Tahoma High.
Leia Jones won the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races at the district championships this past week at Shoreline High.
“She’s just unstoppable right now,” head coach Michael Randall said. “And she can turn in faster times. It’s just a matter of having the competition there to push her.”
The girls team took sixth place out of 16 schools. The boys finished in eighth place.
Joining Jones will be Abigail Danielson in the 300-meter hurdles, Barrett Anderson in the javelin, and Isaiah Hughes in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. Wouter Van Veen is an alternate in the 400-meter race.
At districts, Anderson took home a second-place finish, Hughes advanced with a pair of third-place results and Danielson ran the 300-meter hurdles in a personal best 48.74 seconds to earn a trip to state.
Randall said these Spartans all have shots for a podium finish, and the athletes who didn’t advance are hungry for next year already.
“We’re building something fun here,” Randall said. “I’m looking forward to state but also for next season already.”
District results
Boys
- 200 Meters: Joseph Hader (6th, 23.09 PR)
- 400 Meters: Wouter Van Veen (5th, 52.04 PR)
- 800 Meters: Owen Palmer (7th, 2:04.37 PR)
- 3200 Meters: Ryker Belles (16th, 10:42.3)
- 110m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (3rd, 15.92)
- 300m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (3rd, 40.94)
- 4x100 Relay: Carson Beckt, Wouter Van Veen, Joseph Hader, Declan Berry (6th, 44.56)
- 4x400 Relay: Isaiah Hughes, Joseph Hader, Owen Palmer, Wouter Van Veen (8th, 3:36.66)
- Discus: Colby Campbell (6th, 123-06 PR)
- Javelin: Colby Campbell (9th, 135-05), Avery Abbott (12th, 131-07)
- High Jump: Carson Beckt (12th, 5-04)
- Pole Vault: Marc Hruschka (6th, 11-06 PR), Aiden Hagglund (11th, 10-06)
- Long Jump: Jackson Vondenkamp (15th, 17-11.5)
Girls
- 800 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 2:17.43)
- 1600 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 5:07.7), Lael ten Hoopen (8th, 5:26.21)
- 3200 Meters: Megan Grennell (17th, 12:47.89), Lauren Hruschka (20th, 13:03.35)
- 100m Hurdles: Abigail Danielson (7th, 17.78)
- 300m Hurdles: Abigail Danielson (3rd, 48.74 PR)
- 4x200 Relay: Baylor Hezel, Addison Morton, Abigail Danielson, Lizbeth Medina (6th, 1:50.44)
- 4x400 Relay: Georgia Schreiber, Maleah Klesick, Lindsey Khoury, Lili Jones (6th, 4:18.56)
- Shot Put: Olivia Rueckert (6th, 32-11 PR), Lili Jones (14th, 28-04.5)
- Discus: Lili Jones (19th, 80-02)
- Javelin: Barrett Anderson (2nd, 117-06), Lili Jones (6th, 105-06), Charlotte Angelocci (16th, 80-07)
- Pole Vault: Madelyn Edwards (10th, 8-00), Aliya Hammons (10th, 8-00 PR)
- Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (10th, 15-03.25), Gabriella Jukanovich (18th, 14-03)
- Triple Jump: Baylor Hezel (12th, 31-02.5), Ember Christy (16th, 30-03.5), Gabriella Jukanovich (17th, 29-10)
Boys golf
The Spartan boys golf team is in Spokane for the 3A state tournament after finishing third in the two-day district championship last week to clinch their state berth.
In the district tournament, the Spartans were led by Conrad Chisman (68-71), JT Hagglund (77-78), Cade Bradley (80-83), Levi Hendrickson (81-84) and Sam Johnston (83-86).
Chisman tied Ben Borgida of Shorewood for the top individual score and then lost the tiebreaker.
The two-day state golf championships are Tuesday and Wednesday at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake near Spokane.
"They're putting in good work, and are motivated and excited for state," head coach Halen Davis said. "Everyone is focused."
Girls golf
Brooke Lund and Mali Stogner earned berths to the 3A state girls golf championships as individuals.
Lund (105-101) finished in sixth place, and Stogner (106-109) took 10th place at the two-day district tournament in Oak Harbor last week.
"Brooke is someone who puts in a ton of time on the course, and I'm happy for her," head coach Zach Ward said of the junior.
Stogner, a senior, is heading to state in her second event. She made the podium on a track and field relay team in 2019 when she attended Mount Vernon Christian High School.
"That's a pretty cool thing to happen, going to state after switching sports," Ward said.
The two-day state golf championships are Tuesday and Wednesday at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake near Spokane.
Baseball
Stanwood baseball made history.
Though their run in the 3A state tournament ended Saturday with a 4-1 loss to West Seattle, the Spartans have etched their name in school lore.
Stanwood beat Meadowdale 6-4 on May 14 to earn their first state tournament berth since 1998 — and only their third in program history. Their prize was a 180-mile trip south on Interstate 5 to face the Kelso Hilanders on May 17.
They returned home with a 3-1 victory — the first state win in program history.
“Wesco North champs, third place in districts, first team to win state game. All amazing accomplishments,” head coach Matt Brennan said. “They’re leaving a legacy.”
Aidan O’Neil kept the Hilanders guessing at the plate, not allowing a hit during the first three frames.
“He just pitched a gem,” Brennan said. “And we had clutch hits.”
In the top of the second inning, the Spartans swiped their first run on a double from Jordin Lee that sailed over the left fielder’s head, scoring Braeden Requa, who had reached on an error.
The next inning, a Brandt Gilbertson single moved Tryston Stephenson from first to third. Mason Goodson then slapped an RBI single through the left side of the infield.
Kelso responded in the bottom of the fourth by loading the bases and pushing a run across the plate, but Stanwood got out of the jam by coaxing a ground out to end the rally. Kelso never threatened again.
Cameron Bailey added an insurance run in the fifth with an RBI single that knocked in Stephenson.
“They weren’t just satisfied with going to state,” Brennan said. “They wanted to make noise.”
O’Neil went 6 innings, striking out four and allowing three hits. Matthew Brennan pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
The victory set up a date Saturday with No. 1-ranked West Seattle at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.
“We had to believe we could win. We just had to remind them of who they are and what they’ve done to get to this point,” Brennan said. “We looked like we belonged there.”
The Spartans jumped out to an early 1-0 after Brandt Gilbertson coaxed a lead-off walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Mason Goodson smacked a double to bring in Gilbertson, who slid under the tag at home.
“A big thank-you to all the people that got behind us. It was exciting to see all the fans there,” Brenna said. “It was so loud when we scored. That’s a memory they’ll have forever.”
However, the Spartans couldn’t add to the tally and were held scoreless the rest of the way. Meanwhile, West Seattle took advantage of Spartan mistakes in the third to plate three runs.
“We had one bad inning where errors cost us,” Brennan said.
On the mound, Goodson went five innings, striking out nine and walking two.
“Mason pitched a heck of game,” Brennan said. “He was just peaking for the season.”
The junior finished the season with 83 strikeouts — 10 shy of the school record.
Boys lacrosse
The Spartans saw their season end with a 16-3 loss to Mercer Island in the 3A state tournament.
Ryder McCall, Huston Rawls and Kanyan Rhodes each scored a goal in the state quarterfinal matchup Saturday at Mercer Island High.
Spartan goalie Hunter Macomber was peppered with 34 shots in the game.
Stanwood finished the season 12-3.
Girls tennis
Stanwood’s five athletes ended their season at the district championships last week.
Audrey Medina lost in the opening round 6-1, 6-3. The doubles team of Jolene Henrikson/Tessi Mumbuluma lost 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, and the doubles team of Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler lost 6-3, 6-3.
“I saw a lot of improvement this year,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “They deserved making it into districts.”
Cunningham said there was plenty of growth at every stage of the program.
“We have a really good core for next year,” he said.
