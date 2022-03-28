Spartan boys lacrosse jumped out to an early 3-2 lead against rival Snohomish on March 24, but a series of penalties derailed any momentum for the Spartans team in what became a 14-5 loss.
“Some of the calls were very inconsistent, and frustration built from players and coaches,” said head coach Joshua Smith, who was ejected in the first quarter for arguing with a referee.
Moments later, a Spartan player was also initially tossed from the game, but his ejection was reversed a few minutes later.
“It all added up, and there was no rhythm,” Smith said. “As soon as we’d get going, we’d crumble. We started strong. … We had great movement, we knew where to be on offense. We moved the ball quick. That’s the style we want to play.”
The Spartans were led by Huston Rawls (two goals), Kanyan Rhodes (one goal, two assists, 14 ground balls), Ryder McCall (one goal) and Ashton Greenleaf (one goal).
“The biggest thing is that (game) was a learning experience,” Smith said. “Now we know what to work on.”
Spartan goalie Hunter Macomber stood tall in the net amid a barrage of Panther shots, including a trio of point-blank saves during one Snohomish attack earning the roaring approval of the Stanwood faithful in attendance, Smith said.
“When he was under pressure, he had some great shots saved,” the coach said. “He was eating them up. Fantastic game. He was playing at a high level.”
Stanwood hosted Shorecrest on Monday in a nonleague game. The Spartans travel to Sehome on Thursday and host Sammamish at 7 p.m. Saturday in two more nonleague showdowns.
Track and Field
The Spartans continue to build momentum early in the season with two strong showings last week.
On March 24, the boys and girls claimed the lion's share of first-place finishes a three-team meet against Cascade and Marysville-Pilchuck at Quil Ceda Stadium. The Spartans collected 81 personal records from 62 athletes.
“Just an outstanding performance,” head coach Michael Randall said.
The girls claimed first place in 13 different events, including: Tatum Brager and Chloe Santeford going first-second in the 100-meter dash; Georgia Schreiber winning the 200-meter and 400-meter races; Leia Jones taking the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races; and Abigail Danielson winning the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
“They had such a solid showing across the board,” Randall said. “Georgia Schreiber getting these wins as a sophomore is a good sign.”
The boys earned seven first-place finishes, including: Wouter Van Veen in the 400-meter race; Malcolm Childs in the 800-meter race; Owen Palmer in the 1,600-meter race; Macauley Martin in the 3,200-meter race; and Isaiah Hughes in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
“Owen (Palmer) running a sub-5 minute mile this early in the season is a really good start,” Randall said. “And if Isaiah Hughes continues to PR in the hurdle races, he’s got a really good shot at state. He’s one to keep an eye on.”
Two days after that meet, underclassmen traveled to the South Sound Running's Frosh/Soph Invitational at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. The freshmen girls placed second out of 17 teams, and the freshmen boys took fifth out of 16.
“A lot of our kids rose to the occasion, but everybody learned something,” Randall said. “They all gained tons of experience.”
Next, the Spartans host Snohomish and Shorewood on Thursday.
March 24: Girls placing in top 3, Stanwood and Cascade at Marysville-Pilchuck
- 100 Meters: Tatum Brager (1st, 13.40 PR), Shelda (Chloe) Santeford (2nd, 13.70 PR)
- 200 Meters: Georgia Schreiber (1st, 29.20)
- 400 Meters: Georgia Schreiber (1st, 1:08.40), Sarah Andelin (3rd, 1:13.90)
- 800 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 2:32.40), Lindsey Khoury (2nd, 2:44.30 PR)
- 1600 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 5:27.90 PR), Lauren Hruschka (3rd, 6:23.60 PR)
- 3200 Meters: Aubree Carr (1st, 12:58.80 PR)
- 100m Hurdles: Abigail Danielson (1st, 17.60 PR), Cezanne DePew (2nd, 18.00)
- 300m Hurdles: Abigail Danielson (1st, 51.50), Claire Vondenkamp (3rd, 55.70 PR)
- 4x100 Relay: Tatum Brager, Baylor Hezel, Abigail Danielson, Shelda (Chloe) Santeford (1st, 54.30)
- 4x400 Relay: Lindsey Khoury, Leia Jones, Kylie Wiganosky, Sarah Andelin (1st, 4:43.90), Kylee Powell, Lauren Hruschka, Megan Grennell, Mary Wilson (3rd, 5:01.80)
- Shot Put: Vivienne Berrett (3rd, 29-05.50 PR)
- Discus: Lili Jones (3rd, 85-08)
- Javelin: Lili Jones (1st, 108-01), Barrett Anderson (2nd, 88-06)
- High Jump: Cezanne DePew (1st, 4-11.00 PR), Mallory Duffy (2nd, 4-10.00), Olivia Rueckert (3rd, 4-08.00 PR)
- Pole Vault: Madelyn Edwards (2nd, 7-06.00), Lisa (Aliya) Hammons (3rd, 6-00.00)
- Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (1st, 16-00.75 PR), Gabriella Jukanovich (3rd, 14-07.50 PR)
- Triple Jump: Baylor Hezel (1st, 32-09.25 PR), Addison Morton (3rd, 30-06.75 PR)
March 24: Boys placing in top 3, Stanwood and Cascade at Marysville-Pilchuck
- 200 Meters: Joseph Hader (2nd, 23.90), Declan Berry (2nd, 23.90)
- 400 Meters: Wouter Van Veen (1st, 53.80 PR)
- 800 Meters: Malcolm Childs (1st, 2:23.10), Macauley Martin (2nd, 2:25.20)
- 1600 Meters: Owen Palmer (1st, 4:53.30 PR)
- 3200 Meters: Macauley Martin (1st, 11:30.00 PR), Alec Olafsson (2nd, 11:48.70), Izaac Thayer (3rd, 12:02.50 PR).
- 110m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (1st, 16.60), Jalil Williams (2nd, 17.60 PR)
- 300m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (1st, 43.10 PR), Preston Ing (3rd, 47.70)
- 4x100 Relay: Carson Beckt, Maccoy Christy, Joseph Hader, Declan Berry (3rd, 49.80)
- 4x400 Relay: Wouter Van Veen, Owen Palmer, Malcolm Childs, Antonio Sanchez-Racine (2nd, 3:50.00)
- Discus: Colby Campbell (2nd, 95-05.50 PR), Luis Robledo T. Iakopo (3rd, 94-03.50)
- High Jump: Carson Beckt (2nd, 5-08.00), Miyanda (Joey) Mumbuluma (3rd, 5-02.00 PR)
- Pole Vault: Aiden Hagglund (1st, 9-06.00 PR), Andrew Norton (3rd, 7-06.00)
- Triple Jump: Maccoy Christy (2nd, 36-06.00)
March 26: Boys placing in top 3, South Sound Running's Frosh/Soph Invitational
- 4x100 Relay Freshman: Javier San Nicolas, Nathan Lyford, Isaiah Rivera, Von Greenfield (2nd, 49.84)
- Javelin Freshman: Nathan Lyford (3rd, 87-04)
- High Jump Freshman: Miyanda (Joey) Mumbuluma (2nd, 5-02.00)
March 26: Girls placing in top 3, South Sound Running's Frosh/Soph Invitational
- 400 Meters Sophomore: Georgia Schreiber (2nd, 1:06.72)
- 1600 Meters Freshman: Kylee Powell (3rd, 6:00.37)
- 300m Hurdles Freshman: Ava Depew (3rd, 56.76)
- 4x400 Relay Sophomore: Sarah Andelin, Megan Grennell, Cassandra Mugleston, Isabella Dortch (3rd, 4:59.01)
- High Jump Freshman: Ember Christy (3rd, 4-00.00)
- Triple Jump Freshman: Addison Morton (1st, 29-06.50), Ava Depew (2nd, 27-08.00)
Girls Tennis
Stanwood edged Lake Stevens 4-3 in its lone match last week to improve to 3-0 on the young season.
The doubles team of Karli Niegemann and Mischa Kessler rallied in both sets to eke out the deciding victory.
“They’re showing the ability to pull out matches where they fall behind,” head coach Sean Cunningham said.
Niegemann and Kessler rallied from down 3-0 in the first set and from down 5-2 in the second set to pull out a win each time.
Audrey Medina and Alyson Dahl each earned singles victories with 6-2 6-1 straight set wins.
“They’ve been playing really well,” Cunningham said. “And they’re getting better every match. Their confidence is growing.”
Cunningham said he hopes the win over Lake Stevens can help propel the Spartans into a tough week ahead.
Stanwood travels Tuesday to Glacier Peak, hosts Shorewood on Wednesday and hosts Everett on Thursday.
“Three really tough challenges this week,” he said. “They’re going to be really tight matches that can go either way.”
- March 25: Stanwood 4, Lake Stevens 3. Singles: Audrey Medina (S) def. Angelina Olsen (LS) 6-2, 6-1; Alyson Dahl (S) def. Erin Wright (LS) 6-1, 6-2; Ru Sansuddi (LS) def. Makenna Lacomb (S) 6-4, 6-2; Bhu Sansuddi (LS) def. Avery Rochon (S) 7-5, 6-1. Doubles: Mischa Kessler/Karlie Niegemann (S) def. Emily Andelin/Emily Justus (LS) 6-4, 7-6(9-7); Hannah Michalisin/Shaelyn Haack (LS) def. Jolene Henrikson/Maya MacDonald (S) 5-7, 6-4, 1-0(11-9); Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) def. Anisa Yanser/Loeli Chen 6-3, 6-4.
Baseball
Stanwood opened its league schedule by splitting a series with Everett last week.
The Spartans shut out the Seagulls 5-0 at home on March 23 behind seven solid innings from Mason Goodson. The junior struck out 11 and allowed four hits in the game.
Goodson led the Spartans at the plate, too, hitting a double and a triple, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
On March 25, Everett jumped out an early lead and never looked back, holding the Spartans to just three hits in the 7-2 win.
The Spartans (4-2 overall, 1-1 Wesco) travel Tuesday to Lake Stevens and host Glacier Peak on Wednesday in two nonleague matchups before returning to league play with a series against Snohomish starting Friday at home. The Spartans then travel to Snohomish on April 5.
Fastpitch
The Spartans dropped a trio of games last week, but took big steps forward, head coach Patrick Ryan said.
“We’re starting to see some really neat trends,” Ryan said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”
On March 21, Stanwood rallied late to tie Everett 7-7 but succumbed to the Seagulls in the final frame to lose 9-7.
On March 23, the Spartans fell 14-1 to Snohomish.
On March 25 against Meadowdale, Stanwood found itself down 12-2 but mounted the beginnings of a comeback with runs in the fifth and sixth innings to trim the deficit to 12-7, which held as the final score.
“That game was tough because we were battling back,” Ryan said. “We’re fighting. We’re here to play. No quit.”
Ruby Lopez is batting .529 so far this season to lead the team, including going 2-for-2 against Snohomish and 3-for-3 against Meadowdale. Elsewhere in the lineup, Paige Almanza is batting .417 and Mckalya Shaffer is leading the team in RBIs.
Stanwood travels Wednesday to Shorewood, hosts Lake Stevens on Friday and travels to Arlington on April 4.
Boys golf
Stanwood placed fifth out of 19 schools March 21 at the Joe Lenberg Classic in Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima.
The Spartans were led by Samuel Johnston, who shot an 84 to tie for 15th overall. Cade Bradley (92), Jonathan Hagglund (93) and Levi Hendrickson (95) rounded out the Spartans’ scoring.
“These boys have lots of potential,” head coach Halen Davis said. “It’s a very young team, and they’re gaining experience each time out.”
Stanwood traveled Monday to Wenatchee for a multischool match.
Girls golf
The Spartans opened their season with a win over Everett on their home course.
Stanwood was led by medalist Brooke Lund, who shot a 55 on the nine-hole event, Mali Stogner (60), Ruby Lloyd (69), Kathleen Robbins (71) and Andonia Sweeney (78).
“I’m really proud with the girls' performance under really challenging, wet conditions,” head coach Zach Ward said.
The Spartans traveled Monday to Monroe to play the Echo Falls Golf Club course.
Boys soccer
The Spartans blanked Cedarcrest 1-0 to earn their first victory of the season on March 22.
On March 25, the Spartans dropped a home game 10-0 to Shorewood, allowing five goals in each half.
Stanwood next travels Tuesday to Mountlake Terrace before returning home to host Meadowdale on April 1 and Cascade on April 5.
Girls Lacrosse
The Spartans nearly clawed back from a 5-1 halftime deficit but ultimately fell 10-8 to Snohomish on March 22.
“It was definitely a tale of two halves,” head coach Mike Woodruff said. “We woke up in the second half.”
Stanwood was led by Gwenyth Guico (three goals), Maddy Woodruff (two goals), Quinn Weller (one goal), Maggie Flickner (one goal) and Sophie Harris (one goal).
“It’s a different game if we start with the intensity we had in the second half,” Mike Woodruff said. “You can’t start slow at the varsity level.”
Next up for the Spartans is 7 p.m. Tuesday hosting Anacortes and 7 p.m. Friday hosting Nathan Hale.
