Cross Country
Runners crisscrossed the Stanwood High and Lincoln High campuses in the Spartans’ lone home meet this season.
Runners crisscrossed the Stanwood High and Lincoln High campuses in the Spartans’ lone home meet this season.
The Stanwood girls took third and the boys placed fourth in the 2.5-mile five-team event that featured Kamiak, Glacier Peak, Everett and Meadowdale.
“I’m real pleased with how they all ran,” head coach Mike Evans said. “We just need to get fully healthy again.”
The Spartans, down a handful of athletes due to illness, showed grit powering through a tough week, Evans said.
The girls were led by Lael ten Hoopen (3rd, 15:07), Aubree Carr (8th, 15:32) and Lauren Hruschka (16th, 16:34).
“Lael ten Hoopen ran well and showed great leadership,” Evans said. “Aubree Carr had great effort. And Lauren Hruschka is figuring things out and is moving up.”
The boys were paced by Ryan Khoury (13th, 12:52), Malcolm Childs (16th, 13:01) and Ryker Belles (18th, 13:02)
“Malcolm Childs put together a really good run and was right there with Ryker and Ryan,” Evans said. “Ian Hansen, Barric Danielson and Brander Standish were among the young kids doing really well. They all have a lot of potential.”
He said several JV runners made strides, too.
Izaac Thayer and Matt Mendez, who led the Spartan boys JV finishers, “had the best run in some time,” Evans said.
Stanwood next heads to the 15th annual Twilight Invite 5k on Saturday at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville.
“We have not been running many 5k races. It’s hard to compare how we stand,” he said. “But we will know more after this weekend.”
The Spartans dropped a pair of tight games last week.
On Sept. 20, Stanwood fell 2-1 in overtime to Meadowdale.
On Sept. 22, the Spartans lost 1-0 at Edmonds-Woodway.
Stanwood (2-5-0) travels to Arlington (3-4-0) on Tuesday and hosts Archbishop Murphy (3-2-1) on Thursday.
Ella Hess, Presley Polasek and Isla Hollingsworth went 1-2-3 in the 100-yard backstroke Sept. 20 at Monroe.
“That was the turning point,” head coach Rita Peterson said. “It got us back in it and really set up the last two races.”
Though the Spartans would fall by a single point to Monroe 86-85, the tense competition fueled the swimmers until the bitter end.
“There are not really a lot of really even, competitive meets like that,” Peterson said. “The girls knew it was close and swam well.”
In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, 18 of the 20 Spartan swimmers posted best times.
“It’s really unheard of to have that many best times to finish up a meet. … It's tough to do because they’re usually so tired,” Peterson said. “But that showed how hard they were racing and how much they wanted the win.”
In all, the Spartan swimmers posted 61 best times. Two clocked district qualifying times: Megan McCoy in the 200-yard freestyle and Hess in the 100-yard freestyle.
“It was a redeeming meet,” Peterson said. “Top to bottom, there were some really incredible times overall.”
Stanwood travels Tuesday to Lake Stevens and hosts Lynnwood on Thursday.
The Spartans dropped their lone match last week 5-2 to Monroe.
“It was a good battle,” head coach Ryan Ingram said. “Three matches went to three sets.”
Riley McNicol earned one of those tough wins, besting Justice Funston 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The doubles team of John Floyd and Braedon Requa earned the other win, defeating Lucas McCullough and Harlan Rowe 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
“Just a lot of grit. Those are tough matches,” Ingram said. “We never ever give up. It is cool to see.”
The match with the Bearcats was moved from Monroe to Stanwood due to air quality issues from wildfire smoke.
The Spartans ramp up this week with three matches. Stanwood hosted Everett on Monday. They travel Wednesday to Marysville-Getchell and Thursday to Snohomish.
Stanwood suffered a pair of sweeps last week, dropping matches to Arlington and Archbishop Murphy.
On Sept. 20, the Spartans dropped the rivalry showdown against the Eagles at home 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16.
Barrett Anderson led the team with nine kills and 13 digs; Audrey Medina added eight assists, two digs and two aces; and Alexandria Thomas tallied seven kills, one ace and one block.
On Sept. 22, Stanwood traveled to undefeated Archbishop Murphy and lost in straight sets 25-15, 25-13 and 25-9.
Anderson collected two kills and six digs; Thomas had three kills and two digs; and Tessi Mumbuluma added two kills and two blocks.
The Spartans (2-3) traveled to Mountlake Terrace (2-3) on Monday. Stanwood then hosts Edmonds-Woodway (4-2) on Wednesday.
Editor Evan Caldwell contributed to this report. Contact him at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.
journalist (graphics, reporter, editor)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.