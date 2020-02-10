Spartan swimmers have been picking up speed all season.
Last week was no exception as dozens posted multiple best times and more notched district-qualifying times.
“It was a great way to finish up our season before districts,” head coach Connie Schmidt said.
Though Stanwood dropped the senior night match to 4A Lake Stevens 117-53 — their lone first-place finish by Dylan Link, Nehemiah Haskin, Bryce Barr, Jake Grant in the 400 freestyle relay (3:53.94) — Spartan swimmers posted 53 new best times. Bryce Barr collected a pair of district times in the 100 yard freestyle and the 50 yard freestyle.
“He’s really ramping it up,” Schmidt said of the sophomore.
Barr will be one of 18 Spartans competing in seven individual events at the district championships Friday and Saturday in Snohomish. Stanwood will also field several relay teams.
A handful of the swimmers punched their tickets to the postseason with stellar swims Feb. 6 in the JV Qualifier — the regular-season finale. Malcolm Childs and Boaz Hering each swam four best times in their four events, and several others were three-for-three on best times for their events, Schmidt said.
“I didn’t expect this many best times,” she said. “Usually when you come off a big meet with lots of best times you don’t see it continue.”
Barr dropped 4 seconds in the 100 yard butterfly, collecting another district-qualifying time. R.J. Schmidt bested his 200 yard freestyle time by 7 seconds and 100-yard freestyle time by 5 seconds; Isaac Smith topped his 500 yard freestyle time by 30 seconds; Josh Evans posted a 9-second drop in 100 yard backstroke; and Hering, Gabe Kniker and Ben Weseman each notched best times in the 100 yard breaststroke.
“The new swimmers added a lot to our team and turned into strong swimmers with lots of potential,” Schmidt said. “It’s been exciting to see them improve so much. It’s kind of always that way, but we just have so many this year.”
Girls Basketball
Stanwood dropped their lone game last week against the team they could face in the play-in round of the district tournament Tuesday.
The Spartans fell behind Everett early and couldn’t dig out of a 30-21 hole at halftime, eventually falling 56-48.
“We were not playing with the intensity we had been playing with,” head coach Trent Adams said.
Stanwood was led by seniors Madi Plautz’s 17 points and Shelby Lund’s 10 points.
“We need to be playing the way we were two weeks ago,” Adams said. “Not just giving one good effort, continuing to give effort throughout a play; limiting teams to one shot; and offensively, we need to get as open as looks as possible and not forcing shots up.”
Chiefly, the Spartans, who are averaging about 20 turnovers a game, need to take better care of the ball, he said.
Stanwood wrapped up its regular season Monday night against Marysville-Pilchuck, but was likely to earn the No. 9 seed into the district tournament. See SCnews.com for updates this week.
“The energy does look good,” said Adams after a relatively light week. “The seniors are really hungry. We’ve been working all season toward this postseason push.”
Boys wrestling
The Spartans captured second-place at the two-day Wesco 3A North district tournament at Shonohomish, advancing nine wrestlers to this weekend’s regional tourney at Bonney Lake High.
Stanwood’s Tyler Rhue, Isaac Ortega and Riley Van Scoy seized district titles in their weight classes.
“They just went out there and took care of business,” head coach Ray Mather said.
In the 106-pound bracket, Ovenell (23-6 on the season) opened with two pins before falling in the semifinals. The freshman then pinned Omar Salcedo of Marysville Getchell to land in the third-place match and clinch a trip to regionals.
Rhue (36-0) opened the 106 weight class with bye and reeled off three straight wins, including a gutsy throw late in the third round of the final to break a 1-1 tie.
“He sent a message with that one,” Mather said. “But whenever you get two guys through at one weight class, it’s a cool thing for a program,” Mather said.
Bryan Roodzant also opened with a bye and rolled into the finals, where he lost by tech fall to Arlington’s Dorian Tollenaar.
“He wrestled his tail off and had two great days,” Mather said of Roodzant.
Keaton Mayernik strung together three straight wins to land in the championship bout, where he dropped a nailbiter 9-8 to Austin Davis of Marysville Pilchuck.
Isaac Ortega (35-1) took care of business with four pins to capture the 138 crown.
“That’s the best tournament I’ve seen from him,” Mather said of the junior.
Ryder Bumgarner (23-10) rebounded from being pinned in the semifinals with two solid wins to advance.
“And Ryder is still learning every time he’s out there,” Mather said of the freshman. “Same thing for Mason (Furguson).”
After losing 13-1 in the quarterfinals, Ferguson (28-12) strung together four straight wins to seal third place.
Riley Van Scoy (30-1) swept his way to a title.
“Riley is known as a throw guy, but he was on his game with the takedown,” Mather said. “There were lots of oohs and aahs in the stands. All his stuff came together.”
Will Inghram (25-13) fell in the semis to battle back and advance. Chris Tabor, who placed fifth, also moves on as an alternate.
Jackson Houston and Cameron O’Neill didn’t advance, but each placed sixth, ending the year on a high note.
“They kept working hard all year and kept improving,” Mather said.
Stanwood wrestlers advancing from districts:
- 106: Tyler Rhue (1st), Lane Ovenell (4th)
- 113: Bryan Roodzant (2nd)
- 120: Keaton Mayernik (2nd)
- 138: Isaac Ortega (1st)
- 152: Ryder Bumgarner (3rd)
- 160: Mason Gerguson (3rd)
- 170: Riley Van Scoy (1st)
- 195: Will Inghram (4th)
Girls wrestling
Stanwood finished 12th out of 28 teams at the two-day District 1 Sub-Regional tournament last weekend at Squalicum High.
Three Spartans punched their tickets to this weekend’s regionals with top-four performances.
Aliya Hammons (21-8) rebounded from a 9-1 loss to Chloe Myers of Burlington-Edison in the semifinals with a 14-2 victory over Mikaela Miller of Lake Stevens and a narrow 9-7 win over Gwendolyn Jose-Day of Ferndale to earn third place.
“Watching her improve throughout the year was a huge positive,” Freeman said of the sophomore.
Chanel Siva (28-1) won the 235-pound crown with a trio of pins, including over teammate Anna Schander (29-4) — who also advanced into the championship bout with a series of pins — in the final.
“Those two getting to face each other every day has really made them something fierce,” he said.
Freeman said he had hoped to push a few more girls onto regionals, but injuries derailed some plans. Jaylin Hass also will advance as an alternate.
Stanwood wrestlers advancing from sub-regionals:
- 105: Aliya Hammons (3rd)
- 235: Chanel Siva (1st), Anna Schander (2nd)
