A barrage from Cort Roberson and Jake Cleary helped bury another Wesco foe.
The juniors combined for 40 points in Stanwood’s 56-45 home victory over Meadowdale on Friday.
“Teams are definitely putting more focus on them … they aren’t getting the open jump shots like they were earlier in the season,” head coach Zach Ward said. “But they are finding creative ways to score and our guys are finding different ways to find them.”
Cleary — who led the game with 24 points — hit a deep 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to help spark the Spartans in the second half. The momentum propelled Stanwood to a 13-3 run after recess to lead 38-22 by the start of the fourth quarter.
“We started slow on offense, just took us three quarters to warm up,” Ward said of the game that was knotted 5-5 after the first quarter.
Roberson ended with 16 points; and Cam Everett added 11 points and 10 rebounds to help the Spartans improve to 6-0 in Wesco, 10-2 overall — and to a No. 2 RPI ranking in 3A.
“The ranking doesn't really mean anything right now … so much fluctuation daily,” Ward said. “You still have to make it out of districts. We just have to worry about ourselves and be one of the three teams out of districts.”
The Spartans host Oak Harbor on Tuesday and travel Thursday to Snohomish. They then travel Monday to Cedarcrest to play a game rescheduled due to last week’s snow.
Girls basketball
Stanwood dropped a league game 52-38 at Meadowdale on Jan. 17, capping a week where practices and games were halted due to snow.
“We were as prepared as we could have been, but we were definitely not in the flow or as sharp as we could have been,” assistant coach Drew Sears said. “We only had one half-practice the day before the game because of the snow.”
Madi Plautz led the team with 14 points. Shelby Lund added six and Grace Walker chipped in five for the Spartans, who trailed 28-17 at half.
“The defense did OK,” Sears said. “We had some good flashes in transition defense and with finishing plays … and we got Madi involved a lot of offense. That was good because we’ll need her down the stretch.”
Stanwood travels Tuesday to Oak Harbor and hosts Snohomish on Thursday. Last week’s scheduled a home game against Cedarcrest is rescheduled for Jan. 27.
“We had a good practice Saturday and we’ll need another good practice Monday to make sure we’re sharp and ready to go,” said Sears, who is temporarily filling in for head coach Trent Adams.
Girls wrestling
The Spartans placed fourth Saturday at the 23-team Lady Hawk Invite at Mountlake Terrace High.
“We’re trying to increase the intensity at practice and trying to get them more reactive and aggressive with opportunities,” head coach Todd Freeman said.
While most Spartans opened flat in the first round, Freeman said, the intensity level changed in the second round.
“They did everything we wanted and more,” he said.
Jaylan Hass had a “breakout tourney,” Freeman said of the junior who placed for the first time this season. “She is starting to hit the other moves we’ve been focusing on,” he said. “She’s more fluid.”
The Spartans wrap up the regular season with three events: the 12-team Scramble Championships on Wednesday, the Stanwood Scramble on Jan. 29 and a tournament Feb. 1 at Curtis High. The Stanwood Scramble is Senior Night.
“We know what we need to do to get up on the podium at state,” Freeman said. “We need to continue getting tougher and more intense.”
Jan. 25: Lady Hawk Invite
- 100: Jaylan Hass (3rd place)
- 105: Aliya Hammons (4th place)
- 145: Aleena Wiegand (2nd place)
- 170: Autumn Ortega (2nd place)
- 235: Chanel Siva (1st place)
Boys swimming
The Spartans secured wins over the Marysville schools last week.
Stanwood beat Marysville Getchell 126-28 and Marysville Pilchuck 123-42 in a dual at the Stanwood Camano YMCA.
The Spartans won eight events and posted 32 best times, including the team’s seventh district qualifying time.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” head coach Connie Schmidt said. “We’ve got a few kids who are close to some more district times.”
Nehemiah Haskin won the 100 yard backstroke in 1:08.84 to earn the newest district time.
Schmidt said several new swimmers are making big strides, including Keith Olson, who dropped time in every event he swam last week. Matthew Brennan improved times in three events, including a 10-second drop in the 200 yard freestyle. Randall Tucker also posted three new best times.
The Spartans travel to three events this week: Archbishop Murphy onTuesday, Everett on Thursday and the Skagit Invite on Saturday. A home meet against Lake Stevens has been rescheduled from last week to Feb. 4 and will now be the team’s Senior Night.
Stanwood winners on Jan. 23
- 200 medley relay: Nehemiah Haskin, Tycen Johnson, Jake Grant, Dylan Link (2:02.36)
- 200 freestyle: Hunter Blackburn (2:15.3)
- 200 individual medley: Bryce Barr (2:30.65)
- 100 butterfly: Dylan Link (1:15.34)
- 200 freestyle relay: Caleb Palaniuk, Malcolm Childs, Lucien Mailho, Tycen Johnson (1:49.77)
- 100 backstroke: Nehemiah Haskin (1:08.84)
- 100 breaststroke: Tycen Johnson (1:14.77)
- 400 freestyle relay: Nehemiah Haskin, Hunter Blackburn, Bryce Barr, Jake Grant (4:08.01)
