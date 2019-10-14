Hailey Ovenell headed home a Lucy Sanchez-Soriano corner kick to quell an Oak Harbor rally in overtime Thursday.
Up 2-0 at halftime on scores from Shelby Lund and Paige Almanza, the Spartans watched the Wildcats battled back to tie the game with 5 minutes left in regulation.
“Our game against Oak Harbor should have never gone into OT,” head coach Lori Stunz said. “The girls dominated the entire match. Unfortunately, a couple mental breakdowns and lack of composure on transitions after substitutions were to blame.”
But the Spartans settled down.
“Once roles were reestablished, the girls were able to close out the match with a well executed set piece,” Stunz said.
The win came two days after a 4-1 loss to Edmonds-Woodway.
Emmalee Murry tallied the lone Spartan goal on a 45-yard bomb on a free kick that sailed over the keeper’s outstretched arms and just under the crossbar.
The Spartans (6-4, 6-6) host Marysville-Getchell on Thursday in the team’s only action this week.
Volleyball
Through a heartbreaking loss came plenty of lessons the Spartans can apply in the postseason.
“They’re working better as a team and showing plenty of grit,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “They need to continue to work together. We’re a completely different team when we play together than if we get quiet with each other.”
Stanwood dropped a game to Lynnwood 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17) on Oct. 8 and lost a nail-biter on Oct. 10 to undefeated Oak Harbor 3-2 (14-25, 25-12, 25-9, 26-28, 18-16) to fall to 4-5 on the season.
“I think this week shows that we are heading in the right direction,” Amundson said. “It’s a tough week because I feel we played well on Tuesday and played really well on Thursday but came away with two losses. But the shining moments from each of those matches really highlight the direction these girls are going.”
Against the Wildcats, the Spartans opened with a 25-14 opening set victory, then dropped two lopsided sets of 25-12 and 25-9 before rebounding with rally in the fourth set to win 28-26. The see-saw game went long, where the Wildcats eked out a 18-16 win.
The Spartans were led by Olivia Rueckert (five kills, four assists), Lili Jones (six kills, one block), Baylor Hezel (two aces, 23 digs), Madison Morgan (one ace, 23 kills, one block, six digs), Greta Hendrickson (eight digs), Barrett Anderson (four kills), Karli Neigemann (11 digs) and Grace Henken (33 assists, seven digs).
“I think we did a really good job of making sure we reset after every point,” Amundson said. “We just have to make sure we stay focused. It’s tough to come back to practice after a heartbreaking losses, but as long as we can come back and learn from these matches that’s what we need.”
Against Lynnwood, the Spartans were led by Rueckert (six kills), Jones (three kills, three digs), Neigemann (three aces, nine digs), Hezel (three aces, 18 digs), India Lee (five kills, two digs), Morgan (20 kills, 12 digs), Hendrickson (one kill, 15 digs) and Leila Barmore (one ace, two kills).
“Unforced errors have been our Achilles heel,” Amundson said. “We need to stay focused on the mental game and not getting caught up in the emotion of the game.”
Despite the losses, the team’s trajectory is trending upward, which is key if the team reaches the postseason, she said.
“They’re close to putting it all together,” Amundson said.
The Spartans travel to Marysville-Getchell on Thursday for their only matchup this week.
Cross Country
The Spartans ran at the massive Hole in the Wall Invite on Saturday at Lakewood High.
More than 125 high school and middle school cross country teams brought more than 4,500 runners to the 36th annual race, which is split into four varsity races.
Racing in the 5K for those averaging more than 18 minutes, the Stanwood boys were led by Jason Khoury (47th, 17:09.6), Owen Palmer (111th, 17:45.0) and Wouter Van Veen (148th, 18:06.5). Overall, the boys finished 24th out of 60 teams.
The Spartan girls were led by Charlotte Bentz (26th, 19:57.0), Aubree Carr (86th, 21:04.4) and Lael Ten Hoopen (135th, 21:44.1). Overall, the girls finished 19th out of 51 teams.
The Spartans head to Lake Padden on Thursday for a meet around the lake.
Boys tennis
A pair of confidence-building wins is helping power the Spartans’ playoff push.
Stanwood swept rival Arlington in a nonleague matchup Oct. 9 and gutted out a 4-3 win over Edmonds-Woodway, who is in second-place in the Wesco 3A South and a perennial postseason contender.
“It’s a good win for the program because it shows that we’re right there,” head coach Sean Cunningham said of the narrow victory over the Warriors. “It shows that we can duke it out in the playoffs. I’m really encouraged.”
In addition to singles wins by Shintaro Wilcox, Cody Vail and Huston Rawls, the Spartans got a doubles victory from the pair of Dylan Link and Jack Laures.
“Jack (Laures) stepped in for the first time all year to play with Dylan (Link), and they were really gritty,” Cunningham said of the duo’s 6-3, 7-6(5) win.
A day earlier, the Spartans blanked the Eagles, including a 7-6(7), 6-4 win by Zill over Taras McCurdie — who was last year’s No. 1 seed from the Wesco 3A North and who won regionals.
“That’s a good playoff barometer for Morgan,” Cunningham said of the Spartan freshman. “It’s a big statement win for Morgan. He played arguably two of the top five players in our league on back-to-back days. That’s tough. And to get a win is great.”
Stanwood plays three matches this week — depending on weather — before the district tournament starts Tuesday, Oct. 23.
“We’re confident heading into districts,” Cunningham said. “I like our chances in the playoffs. We’re playing well at the right time. I’m really impressed with how kids have gotten better during the season.”
- Oct. 9: Stanwood 7, Arlington 0. Singles: Morgan Zill (Stan) def. Taras McCurdie 7-6(7), 6-4; Cody Vail (Stan) def. Cooper McBride 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-1; Huston Rawls (Stan) def. Ty Rusko 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Dylan Link (Stan) def. Colby King 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5. Doubles: Shintaro Wilcox/Preston Pierce (Stan) def. Ben Nichols/Keaton McBride 6-1, 6-2; Kenshin Humphrey/Jonah Grierson (Stan) def. Zack Martian/Jace Jaubert 6-4, 6-2; Chase Larkin/Kade Getzinger (Stan) def. Nate Metcalf/Aiden Green 6-3, 6-2.
- Oct. 10: Stanwood 4, Edmonds Woodway 3. Singles: Sebastian Fernandez (EW) def. Morgan Zill 6-0, 6-1; Shintaro Wilcox (Stan) def. Sam Browne 6-2, 6-2; Cody Vail (Stan) def. Cooper McCarthy 6-2, 6-1; Huston Rawls (Stan) def, Evan Clugston 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Dylan Strauss/Zach Foreman (EW) def. Kenshin Humphrey/Jonah Grierson 6-2, 6-3; Will Bates/Russell Anderson (EW) def. Kade Getzinger/Chase Larkin 6-1, 6-1; Dylan Link/Jack Laures (Stan) def Noah Croslley/Grant Oliver 6-3, 7-6(5).
Girls swim
The Spartans continue to drop times as the postseason approaches.
Stanwood fell 106-64 to Shorewood on Oct. 10, but the Spartans posted several strong results.
“Our JV swimmers continued to improve, especially in the 100 free,” head coach Rita Peterson said.
Sarah Watkins posted new best times in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle.
“She has district times in her sights,” Peterson said. “She getting closer each time out.”
Lexi Hoidal also had multiple best times, Peterson said.
In one of the day’s closest races, Stanwood’s 200 yard freestyle relay team placed second by 12-hundredths of a second.
“The relays are starting to come together,” she said.
The Spartans host Glacier Peak at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and they host Mount Vernon and Archbishop Murphy at 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Top Stanwood finishes, Oct. 10: 200 Yard Medley Relay: Hannah Lull, Aleena Wiegand, Sarah Schmidt, Lauren Brager (2nd, 2:08.31); 200 Yard Freestyle: Anna Veazey (2nd, 2:03.24); 200 Yard IM: Jetlynn Hau (1st, 2:16.11); 50 Yard Freestyle: Olivia Hering (2nd, 27.25); 100 Yard Butterfly: Anna Veazey (2nd, 1:02.14); 100 Yard Freestyle: Olivia Hering (2nd, 1:00.23); 500 Yard Freestyle: Aleena Wiegand (2nd, 5:57.49); 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Jetlynn Hau, Olivia Hering, Sarah Schmidt, Anna Veazey (2nd, 1:48.32); 100 Yard Backstroke: Hannah Lull (2nd, 1:13.26); 100 Yard Breaststroke: Jetlynn Hau (1st, 1:09.39); Aleena Wiegand (2nd, 1:16.83); 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Anna Veazey, Olivia Hering, Aleena Wiegand, Jetlynn Hau (2nd, 3:55.68)
